What Does Mousse Do? Discover the Secret to Big Hair Energy

Frizz is the number one hair concern for curly and wavy hair types, and mousse is the go-to product for adding lightweight definition and taming puffy styles. Applying mousse to curly hair helps define your natural texture by clumping curls together.

If you don’t know how to use mousse to define curls, it’s simple. Scrunch it into damp hair and allow it to air dry. Or, if you desire a more voluminous look, use a diffuser on a low, cool setting to add more body and bounce. Try Mielle, Pomegranate & Honey Curl Defining Mousse with Hold for added moisture and hydration with hold.