What Is A Balayage Hairstyle? Your Guide To This Hair Color Trend
Discover the beauty of balayage, a low-maintenance hair color trend that offers a natural, sun-kissed look. Learn about its application, benefits, and how it compares to traditional highlights.
Balayage hair styles started trending years ago, but the look is so back. It’s one of those trends that is now veering into classic territory thanks to its flattering look. Unique traditional highlights, which tend to start at the roots and follow a uniform pattern, balayage highlights are placed in a more natural way. The bleach is often strategically painted on softer toward the top, becoming more concentrated near the ends of the hair.
Because balayage grows out naturally, you don't have to worry about visible roots, making it ideal for people who want a stylish look without constant salon appointments. This creates a sun-kissed effect with a seamless transition between shades that mimics the way hair naturally lightens in the sun. The result is dimensional, vibrant color that grows out beautifully. You don’t get harsh lines, meaning you can get your hair colored less frequently and it’ll still look good.
Want to learn more about what the balayage hairstyle is? Here's everything you need to know about balayage, from how it's done to why it might be the perfect look for you.
The word balayage itself comes from the French word "balayer," which means "to sweep." In the salon world, balayage refers to a freehand application technique where the stylist paints bleach onto the hair without using traditional foils or caps. This creates a subtle lightening effect and adds dimension to the hair. It's natural-looking, customizable, and low-maintenance, making it one of the top requests at salons. It also works on any hair type, density, and length.
While both balayage and traditional highlights lighten sections of the hair, the application methods and final looks are different. Balayage is hand-painted for a more natural, gradual lightening effect. Traditional highlights use foils to isolate strands for a more uniform and noticeable lift from root to tip.
Balayage gives a softer, lived-in look that's perfect for anyone who wants low-maintenance color with lots of dimension and movement. Traditional highlights, on the other hand, typically require more frequent salon visits to maintain the look as your roots grow out.
Ready to take the plunge and try out the balayage look? Whether you want a subtle caramel kiss on dark brown hair or bold platinum ends on blonde hair, balayage can be tailored to your unique style. Here’s what you can expect at the salon.
Your stylist will likely section your hair and paint the color onto select strands using a sweeping motion. Then, you’ll allow the color to process without foil. Some stylists will use a plastic wrap to separate sections. If your hair lifted to a brassy shade of blonde, the colorist might tone your hair if needed to achieve the perfect shade. After that, they’ll shampoo, condition, and style your hair to reveal your fresh look!
