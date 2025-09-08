What Is A Balayage Hairstyle? Your Guide To This Hair Color Trend

Balayage hair styles started trending years ago, but the look is so back. It’s one of those trends that is now veering into classic territory thanks to its flattering look. Unique traditional highlights, which tend to start at the roots and follow a uniform pattern, balayage highlights are placed in a more natural way. The bleach is often strategically painted on softer toward the top, becoming more concentrated near the ends of the hair.

Because balayage grows out naturally, you don't have to worry about visible roots, making it ideal for people who want a stylish look without constant salon appointments. This creates a sun-kissed effect with a seamless transition between shades that mimics the way hair naturally lightens in the sun. The result is dimensional, vibrant color that grows out beautifully. You don’t get harsh lines, meaning you can get your hair colored less frequently and it’ll still look good.

Want to learn more about what the balayage hairstyle is? Here's everything you need to know about balayage, from how it's done to why it might be the perfect look for you.