What Is Coily Hair? A Quick Guide to Curls
Learn about coily hair's unique characteristics and how to care for it. Discover the best products and methods to keep your curls moisturized, defined, and healthy.
Coily hair, also known as Type 4 hair, is known for its unique tight curly or zig-zag patterns that range from soft and fine to coarse and wiry. Of all the hair types, it’s the most fragile.
Due to its structure, oil has a hard time navigating down these little hair mazes which makes it more prone to dryness, breakage, and shrinkage. Though coily hair appears bold and strong, it's delicate and needs a lot of extra care, moisture, hydration, and a gentle touch to remain healthy and thriving.
Coily hair generally falls into three subcategories–types a, b, and c, each with its distinct characteristics.
A is defined, with springy S-shaped coils about the width of a crochet needle. The texture is softer and it retains moisture a little better than B and C.
These zig-zag coils are Z-shaped with less definition than A. It’s fluffy, tightly packed, and often is more susceptible to shrinkage.
Of the three, this is the tightest coil pattern with minimal curl definition. Type C experiences the most shrinkage reaching up to 75%, and it requires the most moisture and gentlest care.
As mentioned, the unique patterns of coily hair make it more difficult for natural oils from the scalp to flow down the shaft, which is why it’s prone to dryness and needs regular hydration and moisture. Caring for coily hair involves nurturing as delicate as the curls themselves.
A hair care regimen for coily tresses can be summed up in just three words: Moisturize! Moisturize! Moisturize! Coiy hair lives for moisture––it needs it, and infusing as much of it as you can into your routine is vital to your overall hair health. One of the most popular and effective ways to keep hair moisturized and hydrated is the LOC or LCO method.
This process is achieved by using water-based leave-in conditioners to moisturize, followed by creams to lock in hydration then layering natural oils to seal it all in and protect it.
Additionally, wash your hair regularly with sulfate-free shampoos that moisturize without stripping natural oils. Co-wash between shampoos to help retain moisture. Deep condition weekly to nourish and infuse intense moisture, detangle carefully to minimize breakage. Lastly, trim regularly to prevent split ends from traveling up the hair shaft.
Choosing the right products is essential to maintain moisture, enhance definition, nourish, and protect.
Look for sulfate-free shampoos such as, Herbal Essences, Jojoba Oil & Lavender Curls Shampoo to nurture, smooth, and protect each strand from damage.
A must-have for daily hydration, leave-ins help attract and retain moisture. Try Pantene, Miracle Rescue Curl Define & Shine Leave-On Conditioner with coconut and shea butter to hydrate and define curls for up to 72 hours for touchably soft, manageable coils.
Uber moisturizing masks, like Mielle Rosemary Mint Strengthening Hair Masque, can offer healthy strength in a nutrient-rich formula.
Define curls, hold, and keep hair soft with butters and gel-creams. Pantene Gold Series Hydrating Butter-Crème provides up to 72 hours of rich moisture. Also, Mielle, Rosemary Mint Daily Styling Créme helps to deliver hold, nourishment, and frizz protection.
After moisture is infused, you must seal and protect it with oils or serums. Pantene Pro-V, Miracle Rescue Intense Rescue Shots to target extreme damage, help prevent split ends, and deeply repair signs of damage for visibly healthier, shinier & stronger strands.
When nurtured with the right routine and products, coily hair blooms with a radiant beauty that is defined, voluminous, bouncy, and gorgeous.
When you unlock your hair’s secrets, you unlock its full potential. Take the HairCode quiz to learn more about 1b hair, and all hair types.
The Best Hair Products for 4C Natural Hair
Discover the best products for 4C natural hair. Learn about shampoos, conditioners, oils, creams, and more to keep your ...
read more
From Clip-Ins to Sew-Ins: Picking the Best Type of Hair Extensions
Discover the best hair extensions for your style and lifestyle, from clip-ins to sew-ins. Learn about their benefits, ap...
read more