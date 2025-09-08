What Is Coily Hair? A Quick Guide to Curls

A hair care regimen for coily tresses can be summed up in just three words: Moisturize! Moisturize! Moisturize! Coiy hair lives for moisture––it needs it, and infusing as much of it as you can into your routine is vital to your overall hair health. One of the most popular and effective ways to keep hair moisturized and hydrated is the LOC or LCO method.

This process is achieved by using water-based leave-in conditioners to moisturize, followed by creams to lock in hydration then layering natural oils to seal it all in and protect it.

Additionally, wash your hair regularly with sulfate-free shampoos that moisturize without stripping natural oils. Co-wash between shampoos to help retain moisture. Deep condition weekly to nourish and infuse intense moisture, detangle carefully to minimize breakage. Lastly, trim regularly to prevent split ends from traveling up the hair shaft.