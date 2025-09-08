What is demi-permanent hair color?

Demi-permanent hair color is a hair color category that lives somewhere between semi-permanent and permanent color. It’s more permanent than semi-permanent color, but less enduring than permanent hair color.

Demi hair dye deposits color onto the hair but does not fully penetrate the hair shaft or lift the hair’s natural color. It requires a lower volume developer than its predecessors and does not contain ammonia, which makes it an attractive choice for those who desire a healthier hair color option.

Demi's appeal lies in its ability to enhance, deepen, or refresh natural color, or current hues. It lasts four to six weeks, or up to 12-25 washes depending on the brand. This color is great for toning highlights, blending gray hair, boosting shine, and adding depth and dimension.