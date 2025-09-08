Is Double Shampooing Good for Your Hair?

Experiment with the technique 1-2 times a week to see how your hair responds. If you notice improved cleanliness and volume without excessive dryness, it might be worth continuing! Adjust your frequency accordingly based on your hair’s texture and needs.

The potential benefits of double shampooing make it a great addition to certain hair care routines, especially for those dealing with buildup or excess oil. And by understanding what double shampooing does, you can decide if it’s right for you. Who knows, a few more minutes in the shower could make a world of difference! For more Tips & Tricks based on your unique HairCode, visit our blog.