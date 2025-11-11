What is Ombré vs. Balayage Hair?

If you've ever walked into a salon with a photo of your dream hair color, only to hear your stylist ask, “Do you want balayage or ombré?” you’re not alone. These two hair coloring techniques are often mentioned together, but they create distinctly different looks. Whether you're going for a bold transformation or something soft and sun-kissed, understanding the difference between balayage and ombré is the first step to getting the color you really want. Read on to discover which technique suits your style, your hair type, and your maintenance preferences.