Insights into Type 2c Hair: Traits and Tips
Not quite curly, but the furthest thing from flat, this hair type has big, beautiful waves full of life and volume. When cared for with products made specifically for type 2c hair, these waviest of waves look full, healthy, shiny, and defined. Ready on to learn how to care for your type 2c wavy hair, and what products to look for when designing your haircare routine.
Check out a lock of your hair. Is it wavy? Is it curly? If you’re not sure, you probably have type 2c hair, so wavy it’s almost a curl, but not quite. These strands fall in an s-shape pattern, and the wave starts from the root, not halfway down the strand. This hair tends to be thick and coarse, and the waves usually don’t fall in the same pattern, making for truly unique locks.
It's important to note that this article focuses on 2c hair type rather than 2c hair color. The hair type scale offers invaluable insights into the texture, curl pattern, and structure of your hair, but please note that this article does not specifically cover tips related to the nuances of the 2c hair color.
One of the most wonderful aspects of type 2c hair is that it’s relatively hardy and resistant to damage, this hair type works best with a lighter touch, meaning washing only once or twice a week with a shampoo that won’t strip natural oils from strands, and putting down the heating tools to allow your natural texture to shine. Opt for nourishing and hydrating conditioners, and always follow with lightweight, frizz-fighting sprays or oils, as this hair is naturally prone to frizzing, especially in humidity.
The secret to caring for type 2c hair is understanding your hair’s specific needs: heavy products designed for type 3 and type 4 hair (curls and coils) can make your strands fall flat, while the products designed for type 1 and type 2a and 2b hair don’t give you the hold, definition, and frizz-fighting power your hair needs.
The goldilocks products for 2c hair are lighter weight, but with enough power to tame frizz and keep those waves controlled and defined. Finger-comb products through hair, and always use a heat protectant if using a blow-dryer or heating tool to protect your stunning 2c hair, or air dry to give those waves a break from the heat. If using a blow dryer, use a diffuser with the heat on low. Gently push your waves up toward the root while you dry to give yourself even more volume – not that you need it.
When you unlock your hair’s secrets, you unlock its full potential. Take the HairCode quiz to learn more about 2c hair, and all hair types.
What is 2a Hair: The Science Behind the Strand
It’s possible to have more than one curly hair type. However, if you primarily have 3b hair, you will notice you have a ...
read more
What is 2b Hair: The Science Behind the Strand
Hair care is integral for your style and for managing the hair you have. If you have 2b hair, learning to take care of i...
read more