Check out a lock of your hair. Is it wavy? Is it curly? If you’re not sure, you probably have type 2c hair, so wavy it’s almost a curl, but not quite. These strands fall in an s-shape pattern, and the wave starts from the root, not halfway down the strand. This hair tends to be thick and coarse, and the waves usually don’t fall in the same pattern, making for truly unique locks.

It's important to note that this article focuses on 2c hair type rather than 2c hair color. The hair type scale offers invaluable insights into the texture, curl pattern, and structure of your hair, but please note that this article does not specifically cover tips related to the nuances of the 2c hair color.