What’s a Money Piece? Everything You Need to Know

A money piece is a coloring technique that involves lightening the front sections of your hair, typically the strands that frame your face, to create brightness and contrast. These pieces are usually a few shades lighter than your base color and are designed to accentuate your facial features. Whether you opt for a subtle blend or a bold streak, the result is an effortlessly flattering glow that brings your whole look together.

The name “money piece” comes from the idea that this coloring technique adds a polished, expensive-looking touch to your hairstyle without requiring a full head of highlights. It’s a relatively quick and budget-friendly service that delivers noticeable results. Because it focuses only on a small section of hair, it also requires less maintenance than a full highlight or balayage. It also takes less time to apply and process!