What’s a Money Piece? Everything You Need to Know
Discover the money piece hair trend, a low-maintenance, high-impact coloring technique that adds brightness and contrast to your look. Learn the differences from traditional highlights and how to maintain it.
If you’ve been noticing bold, face-framing streaks of color on social media, you’ve probably seen the money piece hair trend in action. From celebrities to everyday beauty enthusiasts, this eye-catching coloring technique has taken off in a big way. But what exactly is a money piece, how is it different from traditional highlights, and how do you make it last? Let’s dive into everything you need to know about this high-impact, low-maintenance trend.
A money piece is a coloring technique that involves lightening the front sections of your hair, typically the strands that frame your face, to create brightness and contrast. These pieces are usually a few shades lighter than your base color and are designed to accentuate your facial features. Whether you opt for a subtle blend or a bold streak, the result is an effortlessly flattering glow that brings your whole look together.
The name “money piece” comes from the idea that this coloring technique adds a polished, expensive-looking touch to your hairstyle without requiring a full head of highlights. It’s a relatively quick and budget-friendly service that delivers noticeable results. Because it focuses only on a small section of hair, it also requires less maintenance than a full highlight or balayage. It also takes less time to apply and process!
While both techniques involve lightening the hair to add dimension and brightness, there are some key differences between a money piece and traditional highlights. Traditional highlights are typically applied throughout the head, with sections carefully woven into the hair to create an even, blended effect. These highlights can be subtle or bold, but they usually aim to lighten the overall look of the hair rather than focusing on one specific area.
A money piece is much more targeted. The color is concentrated on the front strands, which frame your face and instantly draw attention. This placement makes the color more visible and impactful. While highlights require more time in the salon and more frequent touch-ups to keep the color even, a money piece grows out more subtly and requires less upkeep. It’s perfect for someone who wants to freshen up their look without committing to full color or spending hours in the chair.
The best part about the money piece trend is that it’s incredibly customizable. For brunettes, adding a bright blonde or honey-toned money piece can create a striking contrast that lights up the face. If you’re a redhead, a copper-toned money piece can bring even more warmth and dimension to your hair. Blondes can add platinum or icy blonde pieces for extra glow in the front.
Looking for something bolder? The money piece trend also works beautifully with fashion colors like pink, lavender, blue, or even green. These shades create a playful, edgy effect and are especially popular now. You can also pair your money piece with curtain bangs or face-framing layers to really enhance the impact.
Once you’ve got your dream money piece, keeping it fresh is key. Start by switching to color-safe formulas like Pantene Radiant Color Shine Shampoo and Conditioner to protect your strands from fading. If your money piece is blonde or platinum, consider using a purple shampoo once a week to neutralize any brassy tones and keep your color bright.