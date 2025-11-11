When to Use Hair Oil: Everything You Need to Know

The best time to use hair oil depends on your goal. For example, oiling before washing is best for deep nourishment, while post-wash application is ideal for shine and frizz control. So, are you treating a dry scalp? Trying to tame frizz before styling? Looking to lock in moisture after a wash? Here’s when to apply hair oil based on your needs.

Before Washing

Using hair oil as a pre-shampoo treatment helps protect the strands from being stripped of natural oils during cleansing. Massage oil into your scalp and hair about 30 minutes before washing to reduce dryness and damage.

After Washing

For smoothing and shine, apply a small amount of hair oil to damp or dry hair after washing. Focus on the mid-lengths to ends to prevent frizz without weighing roots down.

On Dry Scalp

For dry scalp oiling, gently massage a scalp-friendly oil (like jojoba or tea tree oil) directly into the roots. Leave it in for at least 20 minutes before shampooing it out.

Before Heat Styling

Light oils like argan or grapeseed work well as heat protectants, offering a layer of moisture and reducing damage from hot tools.