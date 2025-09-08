Your 2025 Guide to Haircuts for Frizzy Hair

Layers are your new best friend if you're rocking long locks and dealing with frizz. Layers help reduce bulk while adding movement and shape:

Long Layers : These work wonders by distributing weight evenly throughout your length.

: These work wonders by distributing weight evenly throughout your length. Face-Framing Layers: They add definition around your face without making it look too heavy.

Remember, even if you want to keep those long locks, regular trims are crucial in keeping split ends at bay!