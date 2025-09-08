Your Guide to Washing Your Hair After Coloring

After you immediately wash the dye out of your hair during the coloring process, it’s recommended that you do not shampoo your hair again for at least 48-72 hours. Waiting longer to wash it will help the color penetrate the hair further and ultimately last longer than it would if you wash right after your initial color treatment. Washing your hair too soon can cause it to fade quicker and might even cause discoloration or unevenness in the overall color of the hair. You don’t want to strip the color you just put in, so it’s best to wait a few days before you wash again if you’re able to. If you get sweaty or get an oily scalp, you can try a dry shampoo like Pantene Refresh Dry Shampoo Spray to absorb the oil until it’s time to shampoo your hair fully.