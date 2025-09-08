b) ENTER BY MAIL : You may earn a Sweepstakes entry by hand printing your complete name, address, city, state, zip, month/year of birth and email address on a plain 3"x5" piece of paper, inserting it into an envelope, affixing sufficient postage and mailing it, in a hand-addressed envelope to: The HairCode Sweepstakes, P.O. Box 7773, Melville, NY 11775-7773. Entry must be mailed separately, be postmarked by the end date of each Entry Period and received by the dates listed in the chart in Rule 1, to be eligible for that Entry Period and subsequent Entry Period(s), if any. Limit one (1) entry per envelope. No mechanically reproduced mailed entries permitted. Sponsor is not responsible for lost, late, illegible, mutilated, postage-due, misdirected entries, or entries not received in time for the random drawings.

a) ENTER ONLINE : During the Sweepstakes Period, you may randomly receive a HairCode ad in your Facebook newsfeed inviting you to enter the Sweepstakes by providing your email address on the ad. After providing your email address and clicking the submit button, you will receive a confirmation email from HairCode. In order to complete your entry, entrants must click the link in the confirmation email to earn one (1) entry into the Sweepstakes. If you do not complete the full process of clicking the link in the email, you will not receive an entry. A Facebook account can be opened for free by visiting www.facebook.com or by downloading the Facebook application from the Apple Store or Google Play. Entry must comply with Facebook’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, which can be accessed at https://www.facebook.com/terms.php and https://www.facebook.com/privacy/policy/ . This Sweepstakes is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with Facebook. You understand that you are providing your information to Procter & Gamble Distributing LLC, and not to Facebook. All entries must be received by 11:59 p.m. ET on the end date of the applicable Entry Period to be eligible for that Entry Period and subsequent Entry Period(s), if any. Limit one (1) entry per person/email address via the online method of entry.

Eligibility : The Sweepstakes is open only to legal residents of the 50 United States and the District of Columbia, who are 18 years of age or older as of the last day of the month prior to date of entry. Employees of The Procter & Gamble Distributing LLC (the “ Sponsor ”), Don Jagoda Associates, Inc. (“ Administrator ”), their respective parents, subsidiaries, divisions, affiliates, suppliers, distributors and advertising, promotional and judging agencies and their immediate family members (spouses, parents, children, and siblings and their spouses) and household members of each (whether related or not), are not eligible to participate or win. Void where prohibited by law. All federal, state, and local laws and regulations apply.

All entries must be postmarked and received online by 11:59 p.m. ET on the end date of the applicable Entry Period to be eligible for that Entry Period and subsequent Entry Period(s), if any. Non-winning entries will roll over into subsequent Entry Period(s), if any. Any attempt by any entrant to enter by using multiple/different email addresses, mailing addresses, identities, registrations and logins, or any other methods will void such entries and that entrant may be disqualified. Use of any automated or computer system to participate online is prohibited and will result in disqualification. Normal Internet access and usage charges imposed by your online service may apply, if entering online.

Privacy: Information collected from entrant is subject to Sponsor’s Privacy Policy available at www.pg.com/privacy and will be used and disclosed for the purpose of administrating this Sweepstakes. This section does not limit any other consent(s) that an individual may provide the Sponsor in relation to the collection, use and/or disclosure of their personal information.

Sweepstakes Drawings/Prize Award: Five (5) Grand Prize winners will be selected for each Entry Period in separate random drawings on or about the drawing dates listed in Rule 1 from among all eligible entries postmarked/received by the end of the applicable Entry Period. The drawings will be conducted by Administrator, whose decisions are final on all matters relating to the drawings. Odds of winning are dependent upon the total number of eligible entries postmarked/received by the end of each Entry Period. If a potential winner entered via the online method of entry, the potential winner will be contacted via email and asked to provide/confirm their address/eligibility within three (3) business days or prize may be forfeited and an alternate winner may be selected. If any potential winner entered via mail, the prize will be sent to the email address provided at the time of entry. All prizes will be sent within 4-6 weeks of winner selection. Return of any prize or prize notification as undeliverable will result in prize forfeiture and an alternate will be selected.

Grand Prizes: Fifteen (15), five (5) per Entry Period : A Sponsor specified $200 e-gift card. No transfer, substitution or cash equivalent for prize will be permitted, except at the sole discretion of the Sponsor. In such circumstance, an alternate prize of equal value will be awarded and the Sponsor’s obligation to the winner will be fulfilled, and no other additional compensation will be provided. Gift card terms and conditions apply. Gift card can be used, up to its value, or its remaining value, as the case may be, to purchase products and/or services where the gift card(s) are accepted. Any other costs or expenses associated with the prize or any purchases that exceed the value of the gift card will be the responsibility of selected winner. Sponsor will not replace any misplaced, misdirected, lost or stolen prizes. The retail value of each prize is two hundred dollars ($200).

Publicity: Entry in the Sweepstakes and/or acceptance of a prize constitutes permission for the Sponsor and their agencies to use the winner’s name and/or likeness for purposes of advertising and trade or other purposes worldwide, in any and all media now known or hereafter devised, including the Internet without compensation related to this Sweepstakes, unless prohibited by law.

General Rules: By participating in the Sweepstakes, entrants agree to be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of the Sponsor and Administrator. In the event there is a discrepancy or inconsistency between disclosures or other statements contained in any Sweepstakes materials and the terms and conditions of the Official Rules, the Official Rules shall prevail, govern and control. Entries become the property of the Sponsor. The Released Parties (as defined below) are not responsible for technical, hardware, software or telephone malfunctions of any kind, lost or unavailable network connections, or failed, incorrect, incomplete, inaccurate, garbled or delayed electronic communications caused by the user or by any of the equipment or programming associated with or utilized in any website/app or the Sweepstakes or by any human error which may occur in the processing of the entries in the Sweepstakes or for any liability for damage to any computer system resulting from participation in, accessing or downloading information on any website or in connection with the Sweepstakes or for lost, late, damaged or misdirected mailed entries. In the event of a dispute as to any online entry, the authorized account holder of the email account associated with the winning entry will be deemed to be the entrant. Winners may be required to show proof of being the authorized account holder of the email account associated with the entry. Proof of entering information via the Facebook Ad or via mail does not constitute proof of delivery or receipt of such information. The Sponsor reserves the right at its sole discretion to disqualify any individual that tampers or attempts to tamper with the entry process or the operation of the Sweepstakes or website; violates the Official Rules; or acts in an unsportsmanlike or disruptive manner, or with intent to annoy, abuse, threaten or harass any other person.Any attempt by any person to deliberately undermine the legitimate operation of the Sweepstakes or website may be a violation of criminal and civil law, and, should such an attempt be made, Sponsor reserves the right to seek damages from any such person to the fullest extent permitted by law. Sponsor's failure to enforce any term of these Official Rules shall not constitute a waiver of that provision. If, for any reason, the Sweepstakes is not capable of running as planned, including infection by computer virus, bugs, tampering, unauthorized intervention, fraud, technical failures, or any other causes beyond the reasonable control of the Sponsor which corrupt or affect the administration, security, fairness, integrity or proper conduct of the Sweepstakes, then the Sponsor reserves the right at its sole discretion to cancel the online portion of the Sweepstakes and select the Grand Prize winners from among all eligible online entries received for each Entry Period prior to cancellation and all mailed entries received for each Entry Period. By participating in the Sweepstakes, the entrant agrees that the Sponsor, Facebook, and their respective parents, subsidiaries, affiliated companies, agents, retailers, advertising and Sweepstakes agencies and all of their respective shareholders, officers, directors, employees and assigns, members, representatives and agents (collectively, the “Released Parties”), will have no liability whatsoever for, and will be held harmless by entrant for any liability for any bodily injury, loss, cost or damages of any kind to persons, including death and property, damages sustained due in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, from entry creation, the acceptance, possession, use or misuse of the prize or parts thereof, if applicable or participation in the Sweepstakes or participation in any Sweepstakes or related activity. By entering the Sweepstakes, you hereby represent and warrant that you have read these Official Rules and are fully familiar with its contents.

Governing Law: The Sweepstakes and the Official Rules shall be exclusively governed by and construed in accordance with the laws of the state of Ohio, without regard to conflicts of law provisions. Entrants submit to exclusive personal jurisdiction in Ohio and agree that any dispute shall be brought in the state or federal courts in Ohio. You agree that: (a) any and all disputes, claims and causes of action arising out of, or connected with the Sweepstakes or any prizes awarded shall be resolved individually, without resort to any form of class action, and exclusively by the appropriate court located in the State of Ohio; (b) any and all claims, judgments, and awards shall be limited to actual out-of-pocket costs incurred, including costs associated with entering the Sweepstakes, but in no event attorney’s fees; and (c) notwithstanding the foregoing, you waive the right to claim any damages, whatsoever, including, but not limited to, punitive, consequential, direct or indirect damages.

WINNERS: To receive a Winners List by email, send an email to: winners@dja.com with The HairCode Sweepstakes (01-2804-55) as the subject line. Requests must be received by July 30, 2025. Winners List will be sent after all prizes have been awarded.