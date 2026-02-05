About our application

HairCode is a personalized haircare platform designed to help you understand your hair better through our science‑backed hair type quiz. We combine advanced hair analysis, expert insights, and carefully crafted products to create routines that truly work for your specific hair needs. On HairCode, you can explore educational articles, discover tips for healthier hair, and shop customized products formulated for your unique texture, concerns, and goals. Whether you are dealing with dryness, frizz, breakage, or scalp issues, HairCode guides you with reliable recommendations so you can make confident choices on your haircare journey.