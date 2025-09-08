Best Curly Haircuts for Natural Hair

Curly hair is vastly different from straight hair and it has a lot of distinctive features. First, curls go through a natural process called shrinkage. As curly hair dries and begins to lose moisture, each coil contracts and the hair appears shorter. Amazingly, type 4 hair can shrink up to 70%.Second, as curls dry, they change shape, unlike straight hair which tends to hold its natural shape whether it is dry, or wet. Lastly, curly hair can have multiple curl patterns throughout which sets it apart from other hair types.

Keeping these factors in mind, traditional haircutting techniques often fall short when meeting the distinct needs of curly hair. Haircuts on wet curly hair frequently lead to uneven results––and often disastrous outcomes. Yikes! That’s why it's best to see stylists specializing in dry-cutting and other proven, curly hair-cutting methods. These techniques help stylists navigate the natural curl pattern and shape to create a more balanced, customized haircut.