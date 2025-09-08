Best Curly Haircuts for Natural Hair
If you have curly hair, you know the struggle is real to find a stylist who is good at cutting curls. Because curly hair is unique, and delicate, cutting it is an art and a skill. It requires extra care and creativity. A good curly haircut enhances natural texture, boosts volume, and gives hairstyles shape and movement. Plus, it makes daily styling simple.
Curly hair is vastly different from straight hair and it has a lot of distinctive features. First, curls go through a natural process called shrinkage. As curly hair dries and begins to lose moisture, each coil contracts and the hair appears shorter. Amazingly, type 4 hair can shrink up to 70%.Second, as curls dry, they change shape, unlike straight hair which tends to hold its natural shape whether it is dry, or wet. Lastly, curly hair can have multiple curl patterns throughout which sets it apart from other hair types.
Keeping these factors in mind, traditional haircutting techniques often fall short when meeting the distinct needs of curly hair. Haircuts on wet curly hair frequently lead to uneven results––and often disastrous outcomes. Yikes! That’s why it's best to see stylists specializing in dry-cutting and other proven, curly hair-cutting methods. These techniques help stylists navigate the natural curl pattern and shape to create a more balanced, customized haircut.
The best curly hairstyles begin with the right curly haircut. A great cut enhances natural curl definition and makes styling a breeze. Whether you're seeking more volume, want to give your hair more shape, or want easy maintenance solutions, the right haircut paired with the perfect product is the answer to the best curly hair days. Find your next look and choose from these five flattering curly haircuts to give your hair pizazz:
If you want to highlight your natural curl pattern and add definition, a layered haircut is the way to go. Layered cuts reduce bulk without removing length to make your curls pop. To achieve a more defined shape for bouncier, fuller curls explore layered cuts including shags, bobs, face-framing, or deconstructed layers. Maintaining a fresh layered look requires the right moisturizing and defining hair care. For beautifully defined curls, flexible hold, and long-lasting moisture and shine, try Mielle, Kalahari Melon & Aloe Vera Deep Hydration Curl Forming Glaze.
Developed by Lorraine Massey, the DevaCut is a specially created technique for cutting curly, wavy, or coily hair. Instead of the traditional cutting in sections, this cut––performed on dry hair––focuses on cutting individually to minimize frizz for more defined and healthier-looking hair. To keep this look fresh, define with Herbal Essences, Strong Hold Curl Scrunching Gel and deep condition with Pantene, Miracle Rescue Deep Conditioning Treatment to nourish and reduce breakage.
This voluminous, layered look is perfect for creating movement in type 2C to 3B curls. With more volume at the crown, these layers reduce bulk and give curls glorious natural definition. Style with Aussie, Miracle Curls Curl-Defining Oil to hydrate, strengthen, protect, and add radiant shine without frizz.
Created by curly hair expert Nubia Suarez, the Rëzo Cut keeps the hair a uniform length to optimize body and boost volume, balance, and shape. This curly haircut doesn’t disrupt the natural curl pattern, and it is highly customizable which makes it very popular. The Rëzoi is a great option for all curly hair types, face shapes, and styles. Complement your cut with Mielle, Pomegranate & Honey Leave-In Conditioner to tame frizz, infuse moisture and add shine.
The Carve and Slice technique, or the Ouidad haircut, is the only trademarked cutting technique for curly hair. This curl-specific angled cutting method defines and enhances the curl pattern, creates volume, and gives curls shape. It is performed on damp hair and removes bulk to eliminate the triangular or pyramid look.
A great haircut is the foundation for bringing out your hair’s natural beauty, but proper care and maintenance keep it healthy and gorgeous. A good curly haircut accentuates your natural texture and offers better shape and definition for individual expression. The perfect cut can bring out the beauty of every curl, and create effortless styling options.
