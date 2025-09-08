Using a curling iron may seem intimidating at first, but with these simple steps, you'll be able to master the technique in no time:

1. Prepare your hair: Start by washing your hair and applying a heat protectant spray or serum to shield your strands from heat damage. You can also use a leave-in conditioner or hair mask to nourish and protect your hair before heat styling.

2. Heat setting: Adjust the heat setting on your curling iron based on your hair type. Always start with a lower heat setting and gradually increase it if necessary.

3. Divide your hair: Split your hair into easy-to-manage portions with hair clips or ties. This will ensure that you can curl each section evenly and achieve a more polished look.

4. Start curling: Take a small section of hair, about 1-inch wide, and wrap it around the barrel of the curling iron. Maintain the hair's position for several seconds before letting go. Continue this procedure for every hair segment.