Deep Conditioning 101: How to help Repair and Care for Bleached Hair
Discover expert tips for caring for bleached hair, including deep conditioning treatments and product recommendations to restore moisture and prevent damage.
Bleaching your hair can be a thrilling way to change your look, but it can cause the hair to become dry, brittle, and prone to breakage. Whether you’ve gone platinum barbie blonde or simply added a few sun-kissed highlights, bleach strips your hair of its natural pigment, protein, and moisture. The good news is that with a little extra TLC, your hair can bounce back in no time. Establishing a good hair care routine with consistent deep conditioning treatments can help restore moisture and give your new look the extra care it needs to stay strong.
In this guide, you’ll learn the essentials for taking care of bleached hair, including expert deep conditioning tips and the best products for restoring moisture, help repairing damage, and preventing future breakage. We’ll also share some tried-and-true deep conditioning treatments, from our favorite brands like Pantene, Aussie, and Herbal Essences. Read on to learn more about how to help repair and take care of your bleached hair.
Bleached hair requires special care to maintain its health. A common mistake that can damage bleached hair is shampooing too often. Over-washing may strip the hair of its natural oils, making it vulnerable to dryness as you increase the time between your washes you may want to consider double shampooing to help remove the dirt and oil on the scalp.. To replenish lost moisture, aim to wash your hair two to three times a week with a sulfate-free shampoo for color-treated hair, like Pantene’s Illuminating Color Care Biotin Sulfate Free Shampoo. Another common mistake for those with bleached hair is excessive styling with hot tools, which can worsen bleach damage. Use a good heat-protectant spray, like Herbal Essences Argan Oil & Aloe Sulfate-Free Heat Protectant, when styling with hot tools is necessary. Lastly, avoid bleaching the hair too often. Bleaching the hair too frequently can lead to severe damage, so make sure you allow time for your hair to recover between sessions or touch-ups.
Think of deep conditioning as the hair’s top restorative treatment. It’s the ultimate reset for bleached strands because it penetrates the hair shaft, replenishes lost moisture, improves elasticity and adds deep hydration where it’s most needed. For the best results be sure to follow the instructions on the product package but consider deep conditioning one to two times a week, depending on your wash routine and how damaged your hair feels.
Follow this step-by-step guide on how to properly deep condition hair:
Pro Tip: Alternate between moisture-rich masks and protein-based treatments to maintain a healthy balance. Overusing either may disrupt your hair’s natural needs.
Deep conditioning should be a regular part of your hair care routine, especially if you have bleached hair. Look for products with key ingredients like keratin, coconut oil, shea butter and hyaluronic acid to help restore hydration in bleached hair. Here is a lineup of deep conditioning treatments that may be effective for your hair’s concerns and needs:
Use sulfate-free, moisturizing products, limit heat styling, avoid excessive washing, and deep condition regularly.
Right away. Bleach strips the moisture and protein from your hair, so it’s best to start using a deep conditioner after your first post-bleach wash.
Yes. While protein is good for rebuilding the hair, overusing it can lead to stiffness or breakage. Alternate with moisture-based masks to keep your hair balanced and healthy.
Yes, depending on what environmental stressors your hair is exposed to you should use different products based on the season. In the Summer, your hair may be exposed to more UV rays, saltwater, and chlorine, so look for products with UV protection and hydrating ingredients to offset environmental stressors.
When you unlock your hair’s secrets, you unlock its full potential. Take the HairCode quiz to learn more about 1b hair, and all hair types.
