Deep Conditioning 101: How to help Repair and Care for Bleached Hair

Bleaching your hair can be a thrilling way to change your look, but it can cause the hair to become dry, brittle, and prone to breakage. Whether you’ve gone platinum barbie blonde or simply added a few sun-kissed highlights, bleach strips your hair of its natural pigment, protein, and moisture. The good news is that with a little extra TLC, your hair can bounce back in no time. Establishing a good hair care routine with consistent deep conditioning treatments can help restore moisture and give your new look the extra care it needs to stay strong.

In this guide, you’ll learn the essentials for taking care of bleached hair, including expert deep conditioning tips and the best products for restoring moisture, help repairing damage, and preventing future breakage. We’ll also share some tried-and-true deep conditioning treatments, from our favorite brands like Pantene, Aussie, and Herbal Essences. Read on to learn more about how to help repair and take care of your bleached hair.