Demi vs. Semi: What Does Semi-Permanent Hair Color Mean?

Demi-permanent hair color is also a deposit-only formula, but it includes a low-volume developer. This means it penetrates the hair slightly more deeply than semi-permanent color and delivers longer-lasting results. It does not contain ammonia but can offer more noticeable color changes.

Demi-permanent dye is frequently used to blend gray hair, tone highlights or darken hair. Because it is less damaging than permanent dye, it is a go-to option for those looking for rich, natural-looking results without a long-term commitment.