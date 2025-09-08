Easy Updos for Every Occasion

The classic chignon is an easy and versatile updo. Typically worn low at the nape of the neck, the chignon can be dressed up for formal events or kept simple for a more casual look.

Here’s how to do it:

Step 1: Pull your hair into a low ponytail.

Step 2: Twist it into a bun and tuck the ends underneath.

Step 3: Secure with pins and finish with hairspray.

Step 4: For a softer look, pull out a few face-framing strands.