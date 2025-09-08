Easy Updos for Every Occasion
Discover easy updos for every occasion, from classic chignons to braided crowns. Learn quick styling techniques for office days, workouts, or special events.
Easy updos are a must-have skill in every beauty lover's toolkit. Whether you’re on the hunt for everyday office looks or fancy hairstyles for your next special occasion, there is an updo that’s perfect for you. With the right technique (and a few bobby pins), you can create a fun look in just a few minutes. From classic chignons to messy top knots, finding the perfect updo for your next occasion has never been easier. Ready to find your next go-to look? Here's your guide to the best easy updos and how to create them.
The classic chignon is an easy and versatile updo. Typically worn low at the nape of the neck, the chignon can be dressed up for formal events or kept simple for a more casual look.
Here’s how to do it:
Step 1: Pull your hair into a low ponytail.
Step 2: Twist it into a bun and tuck the ends underneath.
Step 3: Secure with pins and finish with hairspray.
Step 4: For a softer look, pull out a few face-framing strands.
Nothing says chic like a French twist. This classic updo is easier than it looks and works beautifully for medium to long hair lengths. It’s great for formal occasions but can also be loosened for a more relaxed vibe.
Here’s how to do it:
Step 1: Gather your hair at the nape of your neck as if creating a low ponytail.
Step 2: Twist the hair upward, tucking the ends into the roll.
Step 3: Secure with bobby pins along the seam.
Step 4: Smooth flyaways with a light mist of hairspray for a sleek finish.
Looking for easy updos for long hair? The messy topknot is perfect. It's a laid-back yet stylish option that's perfect for busy mornings, workouts, or casual weekends.
Here’s how to do it:
Step 1: Flip your head upside down and pull your hair into a high ponytail.
Step 2: Twist the ponytail loosely and wrap it around the base.
Step 3: Secure with a hair tie and pins, then tug a few pieces loose for that perfectly undone look.
Pro tip: For extra volume, use a texturizing spray before styling. It'll help you easily achieve that effortlessly cool effect.
Finding an updo for short hair can sometimes feel tricky, but the half-up top knot is a great solution. It's playful, trendy, and works with short to medium hair lengths. This style adds a little edge to your everyday hair and works great whether you have straight, wavy, or curly hair.
Here’s how to do it:
Step 1: Take the top half of your hair (from your temples upward).
Step 2: Create a mini bun at the crown of your head.
Step 3: Secure with a small hair tie and bobby pins.
Step 4: Leave the bottom half of your hair loose for a fun, casual look.
For a romantic, whimsical updo that looks far more complicated than it actually is, try a braided crown. It's one of the prettiest easy updos for weddings, garden parties, or festivals. You can keep the braid tight for a more polished look or gently pull it apart for a fuller, more boho vibe.
Here’s how to do it:
Step 1: Part your hair down the middle.
Step 2: Create two braids, one on each side.
Step 3: Bring the braids over the top of your head and pin them in place, tucking the ends underneath.
