Find the Right Hair Care Routine for Your Hair Type

How to Create the Perfect Hair Care Routine for Your Hair Type
Hair care should be simple, right? Wrong! Different types of hair have different needs, and knowing how to take care of your hair is important.
If you struggle with your hair care routine and need something that works better for your style goals, hair type, and lifestyle, take a look at these ideas that explore some of the top tips from stylists based on the most common hair types out there.
If you have fine hair, keeping it soft and silky is integral to your hair care routine. However, breakage and damage can occur if not cared for properly. Some steps you can take to make sure your fine hair care routine works for your hair type include:
Choose the right shampoo - Avoid sulfate shampoos and be sure to choose a volumizing shampoo to keep hair from looking flat, followed by a clarifying shampoo once a week to cleanse your scalp. This latter shampoo also helps prevent product build up which can leave hair flat and unmanageable.
Shampoo sparingly - There is such a thing as having too much of a good thing, and shampoo is no exception. It’s recommended that people with fine hair only two to three times a week and use dry shampoo the other days.
Don’t overdo it on conditioner - When you use conditioner, be sure to only apply it to the ends of your hair and not your scalp so that your hair’s natural oils can do the work of keeping your hair healthy and shiny.
Air dry hair before styling - A good benchmark is to aim for your hair to be about 75% dry before you begin to style it to avoid breakage.
Use few heat styling products and tools - Using too many heat tools and products can cause hair to break, so be sure to limit them or use products that protect your hair in the event you need to use heat styling.
If you happen to have natural hair, your needs focus around the ideas of keeping moisture locked in and avoiding frizz. Here are some tips to keeping your natural hair looking great.
Pick moisture-packed shampoo - Used once or twice a week, a sulfate-free moisturizing shampoo can keep natural hair looking great without removing natural oils. Choose gentle cleansing formulas to detangle hair while also keeping your scalp clean.
Don’t forget the clarifying shampoo - If you have hard water, are concerned about product build up, or enjoy activities like swimming, a product like a clarifying shampoo helps remove grease and oils a few times a month can be beneficial.
Deep condition weekly - If you’re using your moisturizing shampoo on a regular basis, follow it up with a moisturizing conditioner that locks in the hydration your hair needs to stay healthy.
Use treatments infused with protein - People with natural hair may experience breakage and other issues if hair isn’t taken care of, and products with protein in them help rebuild strands, keeping them stronger longer.
Use protective styles - Natural hair can be high maintenance at times, so using a protective style like braids or twist outs can be useful for growing out hair or enjoying your current length.
Having wavy hair can mean you have the flexibility to change your style more frequently than other hair types. From straightening hair for a sleek look, to adding curling products for added definition, wavy hair can be fun. Use these tips for a wavy hair care routine that keeps your hair looking great, no matter your style of the day.
Detangle wavy hair - Before cleansing hair, make sure you detangle it using a brush or, if doing so when hair is already wet, a comb in the shower.
Double wash with shampoo - Some people with wavy hair may also have fine hair, so washing, rinsing, and repeating may be useful to fully remove direct and debris.
Let conditioner sit while showering - In order to get the most out of your conditioner, try using conditioner as you shave or use body wash, then rinse after that.
Use gel while hair is wet - Folks with wavy hair benefit from using gel before drying their hair so they can scrunch it as it dries
Air dry or use a diffuser - If using a blow dryer, a diffuser attachment is a great way to protect your hair while heat styling and distribute the air more evenly. Air drying works great, too!
If curly hair fits your hair type, issues like frizz and resistance to moisture can be common. Take a look at these tips to getting your curly hair care routine on track so that you always have shiny, defined curls no matter what life throws your way.
Shampoo weekly - Although it can be tempting to cleanse hair more frequently, retaining your natural oils is integral for hair health. Fewer shampoos will help your hair and scalp overall.
Use conditioner generously- Since curly hair isn’t porous, it’s important to keep it hydrated. Don’t be afraid to use a generous amount of conditioner while showering, as well as leave-in conditioner on a regular basis.
Add an after-shower cream to your routine - Hydration doesn’t stop just because you’ve rinsed out conditioner! Be sure to use a cream following your cleansing ritual to keep hair looking great and staying moisturized.
Use a hair mask monthly - For an extra hydration boost, use a hair mask to deep condition hair. They help cut down on frizz and boost hair strength.
Apply a heat protectant when using heat tools - Need to quickly blow dry hair or want to straighten it? Prevent damage with heat protectant products for curly hair so you avoid breakage and removing moisture from hair.
Finding the right hair care routine for you is important not only for your style, but to keep your hair and scalp healthy. If you need some help figuring out what your hair type is and what products to use, try the HairCode quiz to see what we recommend!
