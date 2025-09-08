Hair or Scalp Detox? How to Detox Hair Based on Your Scalp Concerns

Even the best hair care routine can fall flat without the occasional detox. Daily exposure to dry shampoo, styling products, sweat, and environmental pollutants quickly leads to buildup. Over time, that buildup can make your strands dull, flat and harder to manage, while making your scalp itchy, oily and irritated.

That’s where detoxing comes in. Whether you’re trying to revive dull strands or calm an irritated scalp, the key is knowing which kind of detox your hair care routine needs.

In this article, we’ll explore the differences between detoxing your hair and scalp, how to tailor each method to your specific needs, and why this often-overlooked step could be the secret to your healthiest hair yet.