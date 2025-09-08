Find the right conditioner. Use a product designed for your hair type to avoid buildup or greasiness.

Application matters. Apply conditioner mainly to the mid-lengths and ends, avoiding the scalp. This is especially important if you have fine hair, don’t wash every day or want to avoid a greasy effect.

Let it sink in. Give conditioners two to four minutes to work their magic. Let your hair absorb the moisture before rinsing with cool or lukewarm water.

Whether you’re figuring out how often to use hair conditioner or considering a leave-in, it’s important to listen to your hair’s needs. Optimal use of conditioner is personal, but the results are always the same — shiny, soft and nourished locks! Check out our Tips & Tricks section for more styling and care advice.