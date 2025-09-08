Men’s Hair 101: How Often Should Men Wash Their Hair?
Finding the right hair washing routine is essential for keeping your hair clean, healthy and looking its best. But the answer isn’t one-size-fits-all: finding the right wash routine depends on your hair type, lifestyle and daily activities. Read on to learn how often you should wash your unique hair to keep it looking fresh!
How often you should wash depends on a lot of factors. A study found that people were happiest with their hair and scalp health when they washed their hair five to six times a week. For men who have oily hair, sweat a lot, or use a lot of hair products, shampooing more often may be necessary. For dry or curly hair, washing four or five times a week is often enough.
In most cases, no, unless you have extremely oily hair or are exposed to dirt and sweat regularly. But washing your hair every day is actually not as harmful as you may think! While some believe that daily washing can strip the scalp of its natural oils, under-washing hair can actually lead to more “bad hair days.” When you go too long without washing, oil builds up on your scalp, which can cause itchiness, dandruff and sometimes more serious scalp issues. The bottom line? If your hair looks greasy or your scalp feels itchy, washing a little more often is probably a good idea.
The foundation of a great routine starts with choosing the best men's hair wash for your needs. Look for shampoos designed for your hair type. For oily hair, opt for a clarifying formula to control buildup. For dry or textured hair, moisturizing shampoos are ideal. If you’re worried that shampoo might strip your hair of its natural oils or leave your hair feeling dry, try a surfactant-free formula. No matter your hair type, follow up with a conditioner to maintain hydration and softness.
When it comes to how often to wash hair, men’s lifestyle factors like exercise, climate and product usage can also influence washing frequency. Active men or those living in humid environments may need to wash daily. On the other hand, if your hair feels dry or brittle, consider scaling back to preserve moisture.
Pro Tip: If your hair feels dirty after working out or due to a more active lifestyle, consider using a dry shampoo between washes. This will help absorb any extra oil, add texture and keep your hair fresh without having to wash with shampoo.
Washing four to five times a week is a good starting point, but the key is learning to listen to your hair’s needs. An optimized, personal routine will leave your hair clean, healthy and manageable. For more care tips based on your unique hair type, check out our blog!
Ready to embark on your haircare journey? Let’s get down to the roots. Take the HairCode quiz to find out what type of hair you have!
The Ultimate Guide to Short Haircuts for Men: Finding the Perfect Style
Men's short haircuts are always in style, adaptable, and simple to care for. Whether you prefer a traditional look or so...
read more
7 Everyday Things That Are Secretly Damaging Your Hair
Discover the everyday habits that may be secretly damaging your hair and learn how to protect your strands for healthier...
read more