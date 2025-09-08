When it comes to how often to wash hair, men’s lifestyle factors like exercise, climate and product usage can also influence washing frequency. Active men or those living in humid environments may need to wash daily. On the other hand, if your hair feels dry or brittle, consider scaling back to preserve moisture.

Pro Tip: If your hair feels dirty after working out or due to a more active lifestyle, consider using a dry shampoo between washes. This will help absorb any extra oil, add texture and keep your hair fresh without having to wash with shampoo.

Washing four to five times a week is a good starting point, but the key is learning to listen to your hair’s needs. An optimized, personal routine will leave your hair clean, healthy and manageable. For more care tips based on your unique hair type, check out our blog!