Washing your hair the right amount can do wonders for your overall hair and scalp health, which may support your hair growth journey. Dermatologists recommend washing your hair two to three times a week, but how often you shampoo and condition ultimately depends on your hair type and lifestyle . Choosing the right shampoo and conditioner on wash days can also help your hair look its best.

Every 1-2 Days – People with straight, thin, fine, or naturally oily hair will benefit from washing more frequently to reduce the appearance of oily-looking hair. The same goes for people who use a lot of styling products or sweat frequently.

Every 3-4 Days – Dandruff-prone, thick, or wavy hair types benefit from skipping a few days, especially if an oily scalp isn’t an issue. A lot of people tend to fall into this low-maintenance category as a 3-day wash cycle tends to be the sweet spot to keep your hair clean while promoting natural oil production.

Every 4-7 Days – People with curly, relaxed, dry, damaged, or coily hair types can go the longest between washes. The natural oils the scalp produces help keep hair moisturized without weighing it down too much. Of course, if your hair feels dirty or absorbs strong odors, feel free to wash as often as necessary.

On average, hair grows approximately a quarter to half an inch per month – which can feel like a lifetime. While there isn’t much hair washing can do to increase the rate at which your hair grows, there is hope – starting with your scalp. Let’s take a look at a few things you can do to get your hair to the length you desire.