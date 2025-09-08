Ideal Hair Washing Frequency for Growth
Hair washing is an essential part of any hair care routine. We all do it to keep our hair and scalp healthy, but how often should you be washing if your goal is to add length to your locks?
Washing your hair the right amount can do wonders for your overall hair and scalp health, which may support your hair growth journey. Dermatologists recommend washing your hair two to three times a week, but how often you shampoo and condition ultimately depends on your hair type and lifestyle . Choosing the right shampoo and conditioner on wash days can also help your hair look its best.
Every 1-2 Days – People with straight, thin, fine, or naturally oily hair will benefit from washing more frequently to reduce the appearance of oily-looking hair. The same goes for people who use a lot of styling products or sweat frequently.
Every 3-4 Days – Dandruff-prone, thick, or wavy hair types benefit from skipping a few days, especially if an oily scalp isn’t an issue. A lot of people tend to fall into this low-maintenance category as a 3-day wash cycle tends to be the sweet spot to keep your hair clean while promoting natural oil production.
Every 4-7 Days – People with curly, relaxed, dry, damaged, or coily hair types can go the longest between washes. The natural oils the scalp produces help keep hair moisturized without weighing it down too much. Of course, if your hair feels dirty or absorbs strong odors, feel free to wash as often as necessary.
On average, hair grows approximately a quarter to half an inch per month – which can feel like a lifetime. While there isn’t much hair washing can do to increase the rate at which your hair grows, there is hope – starting with your scalp. Let’s take a look at a few things you can do to get your hair to the length you desire.
Long, healthy hair starts with a healthy scalp. An irritated or stressed-out scalp will produce unhealthy hair that can grow to be dry, dull and rough, making it more prone to breakage. Luckily, there are products you can use to keep your scalp in good shape as well as lifestyle changes that promote healthy hair growth.
Stimulate Your Scalp – Take your next hair-washing session as an opportunity to get things growing! Work product into your hair using a handheld, water-proof scalp massager. This helps increase blood flow to your scalp which could enhance your root strength, and help nutrients get to your follicle.
Exfoliate Your Scalp – A pre-shampoo exfoliating treatment can help with clogged pores, which hinder hair growth and can contribute to hair loss. Exfoliate dead skin and rinse away pore-clogging oils with formulas that contain salicylic acid and charcoal powder.
Be Gentle – Scratching due to an unhealthy scalp can damage hair. Relieve itch caused by dandruff or seborrheic dermatitis with an antifungal shampoo that contains ZPT or a more powerful selenium sulfide.
Eat Healthy Fats – Sure, you can opt to go the hair growth supplement route, but the jury is still out on their overall effectiveness. Get the omega-3 fatty acids your body craves (and can’t produce on its own) by eating plenty of tuna, salmon, walnuts, and flaxseeds to jumpstart hair growth.
Consider Quitting – If you’re a smoker looking for long, luscious locks, this is another great reason to quit. Smoking restricts oxygen and nutrients that your scalp needs, restricting blood flow to the scalp and follicles.
Getting your hair to grow faster can feel like a struggle, but you’ll get there. One important thing to keep in mind is that long hair doesn’t necessarily mean it’ll be healthy hair, so be gentle with your tresses so they’ll grow strong and won’t be prone to breakage. For more tips & tricks based on your unique HairCode, visit our full blog.
