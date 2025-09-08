How to Crimp Hair: Everything You Need to Know About the Retro Trend Crimped Hair

The traditional method and one of the most popular ways to crimp your hair is to use a crimper or crimping iron. Simply heat it up and press it on the hair, moving down each section of hair for a few seconds, working from roots to ends.

No crimper? No problem. You can also braid small sections of your hair and run a flat iron over each braid, holding for a few sections and working your way from roots to ends. Then, let them cool for a few minutes, then unravel the braids for a soft, crimped look.