How to Crimp Hair: Everything You Need to Know About the Retro Trend Crimped Hair
Learn how to achieve the retro crimped hair trend with this step-by-step guide. Discover the history and styling tips for this iconic hairstyle.
Crimped hair isn’t just for 80s parties anymore! This iconic trend is having a major comeback, and now there are even more ways to get this retro hairstyle. Crimped hair offers an easy way to add some edgy style and instant volume to your look. Read on to learn more about the history of crimped hair as well as how to get the look.
Crimped hair is a textured hairstyle that’s typically achieved by using a hot styling tool called a crimper. The crimper presses a tight zigzagging pattern into the hair that gives the hair big, bold texture and major volume. Depending on how you style it, crimped hair can be funky and playful or more editorial and edgy-looking. It’s a super versatile look that is popular for a reason.
Now let’s take a look back at the trend. It was most popular in the 80s and 90s, made iconic by glam rockers and pop stars of those eras. There was a resurgence in the y2k era in the early 2000s, and now it’s back again. It has evolved over the years and there are many ways you can wear it, depending on your personal style and where you’re going.
Ready to rock the trend? Here’s how to crimp your hair like a pro:
Crimping works best on freshly washed, completely dry hair. To get the full effect, start by using a volumizing shampoo and conditioner like Pantene Pro-V Sheer Volume Shampoo and Conditioner to give your strands a lift.
Don’t skip this step! A quality heat protectant spray helps guard against damage from your crimping iron or straightener. Use something like the Aussie Total Miracle Heat Protecting Spray to make sure your hair is protected from heat damage.
Divide your hair into small, manageable sections using clips. The smaller the section, the more defined the crimp. With smaller sections, you’ll have more of them and in turn that will create a fuller, more voluminous look with smaller zigzags. Larger sections will give more of a wavy effect with larger crimp patterns.
The traditional method and one of the most popular ways to crimp your hair is to use a crimper or crimping iron. Simply heat it up and press it on the hair, moving down each section of hair for a few seconds, working from roots to ends.
No crimper? No problem. You can also braid small sections of your hair and run a flat iron over each braid, holding for a few sections and working your way from roots to ends. Then, let them cool for a few minutes, then unravel the braids for a soft, crimped look.
In order to keep your crimped hair looking its best, finish the look with a light hairspray like Pantene Strong Hold Non-Aerosol Hairspray or a texturizing spray like Aussie Sprunch Hairspray to keep your crimped style intact all day.
