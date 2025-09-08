Hair porosity is determined by the structure of the hair cuticle, which is the outermost layer of the hair strand. The cuticle consists of overlapping cells that form a protective barrier. The condition and arrangement of these cells dictate how easily moisture and nutrients can penetrate the hair shaft.

Low porosity hair has a tightly packed cuticle layer, which makes it difficult for moisture to penetrate, and the products you apply may sit on the hair rather than being absorbed and your hair being easily weighed down by products.

Medium porosity hair has a slightly raised cuticle layer. This hair type is the most balanced, and is generally the easiest to manage and style.

High porosity hair has a raised and widely spaced cuticle layer. It absorbs moisture quickly, but loses it just as fast. This hair type tends to be more prone to frizz, dryness, and damage.