Revive & Repair: What a Hot Oil Treatment Does for Your Hair

Hair hot oil treatments are hair care remedies that have been used for decades to restore moisture, strengthen, and bring back shine to dull, damaged hair. They offer nourishing solutions that target multiple concerns such as dryness, frizziness, and damage from color-treated, and heat-styled hair. But what exactly does a hot oil treatment do—and why does it work so well?

Hot oil treatment is a deep conditioning method in which you warm almost any type of natural oil to nourish damaged hair strands. It moisturizes, strengthens, and smooths the hair by penetrating the hair shaft and sealing the cuticle.