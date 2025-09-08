Short, Medium, or Long: Which Blunt Cut Bob Haircuts Are Right for You?
Discover which blunt cut bob length suits you best—short, medium, or long. Learn how each style complements different face shapes and hair types.
Blunt cut bob haircuts remain a timeless staple in modern hairstyling. Known for their sleek, precise ends and bold silhouette, blunt cut bobs remain a popular choice for those seeking structure and simplicity in their style. While the overall shape of this style is consistent, the length plays a major role in how it accentuates your features and expresses your overall style.
Choosing between a short, medium, or long blunt cut bob is more than a simple style decision. It impacts maintenance, styling flexibility, and the overall impression of the cut. Read on for a closer look into each length option to help you find the perfect match for your look.
The short blunt cut bob typically ends above the jawline. This version of the style creates a strong, clean look and works especially well for oval or heart-shaped faces. It is also a great match for those with fine hair, as the sharp edges can create the allusion of added volume.
When it comes to styling, short bobs are low-maintenance, quick to blow dry and overall easy to manage. However, the shortened length means you won’t have as much versatility for styling options such as ponytails or braids. For those looking for a sleek, fashion-forward appearance, the short blunt cut bob is a excellent choice.
The medium-length blunt cut falls between the chin and the shoulders. Often considered the classic blunt haircut, it flatters most face shapes and hair types. This length maintains a clean silhouette while allowing a wide range of styling techniques, including straightening, curling, or adding waves.
Although this tyle requires regular trims to maintain clean-cut ends, the medium length offers a great balance between structure and flexibility. For those who want a flattering and adaptable hairstyle, the medium-length blunt cut is a great option.
The long blunt bob, also known as the blunt lob, grazes the collarbone or rests just above the shoulders. This length of the bob is particularly flattering for round and square faces, as it helps create a lengthening effect. It’s also ideal for those with thick or textured hair, as the added weight helps control volume and reduce frizz.
This style is the most versatile of the bobs. You can wear it straight, waved, or loosely curled. While it does requires regular maintenance to keep the blunt edge crisp, it is a practical choice for anyone wanting to blend softness with modern structure.
Adding bangs to a blunt bob is a great way to bring even more character to the style. Blunt bobs with bangs can feature straight-across fringe or curtain bangs that frame the face add dimension. Bangs work best with straight or slightly wavy hair and typically require more upkeep, including daily styling and frequent trims.
The best blunt bob haircut length depends on your face shape, hair type and lifestyle. Short bobs are ideal for those looking for something bold and easy to maintain. Medium bobs offer the most universal appeal and styling versatility. Long bobs work well for those who want a polished look without giving up the option to tie their hair back or style it in soft waves or curls.
Whether you choose a short, medium, or long blunt bob, you can expect a clean look that highlights your best features. With the right length and maybe a touch of fringe, you’ll discover a style that suits both your overall look and lifestyle.
When you unlock your hair’s secrets, you unlock its full potential. Take the HairCode quiz to learn more about 1b hair, and all hair types.
How to Style a Short Bob with Layers and Bangs for Your Face Shape
Discover how to style a short bob with layers and bangs tailored to your face shape. Learn tips for round, oval, square,...
read more
Your Guide to Different Types of Bangs
Discover the perfect bangs for your face shape with our comprehensive guide. From blunt to wispy, find the style that su...
read more