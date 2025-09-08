Short, Medium, or Long: Which Blunt Cut Bob Haircuts Are Right for You?

Blunt cut bob haircuts remain a timeless staple in modern hairstyling. Known for their sleek, precise ends and bold silhouette, blunt cut bobs remain a popular choice for those seeking structure and simplicity in their style. While the overall shape of this style is consistent, the length plays a major role in how it accentuates your features and expresses your overall style.

Choosing between a short, medium, or long blunt cut bob is more than a simple style decision. It impacts maintenance, styling flexibility, and the overall impression of the cut. Read on for a closer look into each length option to help you find the perfect match for your look.