The Best 1920s Hairstyles: Your Guide to Vintage Glam

The 1920s were a groundbreaking decade and the hairstyles of the era reflected a bold new spirit of freedom and self-expression. Over 100 years later, hairstyles of the 1920s are still trending. Whether you’re off to a Great Gatsby party or you just want to embrace your inner starlet, there is a 1920s hairstyle for you. Whether you're drawn to sleek finger waves, a timeless bob, or a romantic rolled updo, the glamour of 1920s hairstyles continues to inspire. Read on for more info on the best 1920s hairstyles and learn how to bring a touch of the Jazz Age into your modern-day look.