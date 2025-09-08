The Best 1920s Hairstyles: Your Guide to Vintage Glam
The 1920s were a groundbreaking decade and the hairstyles of the era reflected a bold new spirit of freedom and self-expression. Over 100 years later, hairstyles of the 1920s are still trending. Whether you’re off to a Great Gatsby party or you just want to embrace your inner starlet, there is a 1920s hairstyle for you. Whether you're drawn to sleek finger waves, a timeless bob, or a romantic rolled updo, the glamour of 1920s hairstyles continues to inspire. Read on for more info on the best 1920s hairstyles and learn how to bring a touch of the Jazz Age into your modern-day look.
One of the most popular 1920s hairstyles was the bob haircut and it’s still on-trend to this day. Back then, it was more than a style, the short, chin-length cut represented a shift in women’s fashion and freedom. Flappers wore shorter skirts and shorter hair, marking a cultural change as well as a change in style.
Another iconic 1920s hairstyle? Finger waves. When you think of women's hairstyles in the 1920s, you probably envision this classic look. This style involves creating “S”-shaped waves using just your fingers and a comb. In order to get this look (and make sure it stays in place), styling gel is key. Aussie Instant Freeze Gel is a great choice as it gives your look a strong hold no matter how humid it is.
Many 1920s hairstyles for women can be styled using pin curls. This no-heat curling method involves winding sections of damp hair into small coils and pinning them flat against the head to set. Once dry, the pins are removed, revealing beautiful, bouncy curls. Pin curls were a practical way for women in the 1920s to achieve soft, romantic waves or more structured looks like the faux bob. Today, pin curls remain a timeless technique for adding vintage-inspired volume and texture to the hair.
A great way to get authentic 1920s hair is to try Marcel waves. Named after French hairstylist Marcel Grateau, this technique uses a special heated curling iron to create deep, defined waves. While Marcel waves look similar to finger waves, they differ because they are typically created with heat rather than molding the hair into place manually.
While many of the popular 1920s hairstyles were for shorter hair, the rolled updo is a great 1920s hairstyle for long hair. This style involved rolling sections of the hair toward the scalp and pinning them into chic rolls. Rolled updos captured the polished elegance of the era and are perfect for formal events.
Another great 1920s hairdo for long hair is the faux bob. This clever style creates the illusion of a short bob without using scissors! To achieve a faux bob, hair is typically curled and then tucked under and pinned at the nape of the neck. It looks exactly like the trendy bobs of the 1920s. The faux bob is an excellent choice for anyone who loves the look of 1920s short hairstyles but doesn't want to commit to cutting their hair.
