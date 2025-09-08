The Best Medium Haircuts

A modern shag can give a punky, rock-and-roll vibe or you can style it to be a little more on the boho chic side. No matter your personal style preference, the medium shag cut is a great option because it’s super versatile.This edgy, textured cut is packed with layers of varying lengths to create a slightly messy, lived-in effect. Featuring lots of choppy layers and texture, the medium shag haircut is both trendy and easy to style. One of the best things about the medium shag is how low-maintenance it can be. The choppier, more tousled the look, the better. Simply apply a texturizing spray, scrunch your hair a bit, and let your natural texture shine. Whether you lean more punk rock, boho, or somewhere in between, the versatile shag works with your style. Plus, it grows out beautifully, making it an even easier option if you don't want to hit the salon every few weeks.