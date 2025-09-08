The Best Medium Haircuts
Discover the best medium haircuts with our guide to trendy mid-length styles. From lobs to shags, find the perfect cut for your face shape and lifestyle.
Looking for medium haircut inspiration? You’re in luck. Not too short or too long, mid-length haircuts work beautifully across a wide range of hair textures and types, making them a universally flattering choice. Whether you’re aiming for something sleek and polished or tousled and textured, there’s a medium haircut that can suit your face shape, personality, and lifestyle. Here's your ultimate guide to some of the best medium haircuts that are both trendy and timeless.
The classic lob, short for “long bob,” is definitely one of the most popular medium-length haircuts for a reason. Hitting right at or just above the shoulders, the lob is flattering on all face shapes and incredibly versatile. It offers the perfect amount of length while still feeling fresh and modern. One of the best things about the lob is that it flatters nearly every face shape and can be customized with layers, soft waves, or even blunt ends depending on your preference. Want a polished look? Style it sleek with a flat iron. Prefer something more casual? Add loose waves for an effortless feel.
For a sleek, bold look, you can't go wrong with a blunt medium haircut. A shoulder-length blunt cut creates the illusion of thicker, healthier hair by keeping the ends sharp and even, adding density and fullness to fine hair. With minimal layering involved, a blunt cut can be parted in the middle for a symmetrical, modern look or to the side for a bit more softness around the face. Whether you wear it pin-straight or add a bit of wave, this clean and sophisticated cut is always chic.
If you want more volume and dimension, a layered medium haircut is a great choice. Layers can add body while preventing the hair from feeling too heavy. Both thin and thick hair work well with layers as this type of medium haircut will add bounce and movement. Styling is super easy, too. Try beachy waves for a quick style that’ll flatter any face shape.
A modern shag can give a punky, rock-and-roll vibe or you can style it to be a little more on the boho chic side. No matter your personal style preference, the medium shag cut is a great option because it’s super versatile.This edgy, textured cut is packed with layers of varying lengths to create a slightly messy, lived-in effect. Featuring lots of choppy layers and texture, the medium shag haircut is both trendy and easy to style. One of the best things about the medium shag is how low-maintenance it can be. The choppier, more tousled the look, the better. Simply apply a texturizing spray, scrunch your hair a bit, and let your natural texture shine. Whether you lean more punk rock, boho, or somewhere in between, the versatile shag works with your style. Plus, it grows out beautifully, making it an even easier option if you don't want to hit the salon every few weeks.
When you unlock your hair’s secrets, you unlock its full potential. Take the HairCode quiz to learn more about 1b hair, and all hair types.
Best Curly Haircuts for Natural Hair
Discover the best curly haircuts for natural hair. Learn about layered cuts, DevaCut, curly shag, Rëzo Cut, and Ouidad t...
read more
How to Style a Short Bob with Layers and Bangs for Your Face Shape
Discover how to style a short bob with layers and bangs tailored to your face shape. Learn tips for round, oval, square,...
read more