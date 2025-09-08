The Best Products To Make Straight Hair Curly

If you have extremely straight hair or don’t want to rely on your natural texture to make your hair curly, hot tools are an excellent styling option to make straight hair curly. You can get quick and easy curls using a traditional curling iron, or opt for a curling wand to give a more tapered, natural-looking curl. You can also use a flat iron to create curls in the hair by wrapping small sections around the iron instead of dragging the iron down each section as you would to straighten it. If you do use a hot tool to style your curls, it’s imperative that you use a heat protectant to ensure your hair stays looking healthy. Aussie’s Total Miracle Heat Protecting Spray is a great choice. It acts as a barrier between your hair and the intense heat—so all of that curling won’t dry out or damage your hair.