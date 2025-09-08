The Best Products To Make Straight Hair Curly
Transforming your straight strands into bouncy curls is easier than ever. Here’s your guide on what products to use to make straight hair curly, from shampoos to styling tools.
To properly prep your hair for styling, you should start with a curl-boosting shampoo that encourages your natural texture to shine through. Many people with straight hair find that their texture might be naturally wavy or even curly because they are so used to styling with hot tools that can flatten natural curl. Evaluating how curly your hair actually is when it’s wet will help you decide what stylers to use after shampooing. Aussie Miracle Curls Shampoo is the perfect option to get your curls going. It brings enhanced hydration and deep nourishment to your hair strand-by-strand. It leaves your hair bouncy, vibrant, and full of radiant life. Follow with the Miracle Curls Conditioner for an extra boost.
Another way to encourage curls is to make sure your hair is in its healthiest condition. Damaged hair can affect the curl pattern and make wavy and curly hair look even straighter than it would be. Use a product like Mielle Strengthening Hair Mask to ensure your hair is properly moisturized and in top condition. This nutrient-rich formula is made to offer deep moisture and healthy strength. With ingredients such as rosemary, sesame seed oil, honey, and coconut oil, it offers the hydration and nourishment your hair craves.
Another great Mielle product to make straight hair curly is the Avocado & Tamanu Anti-Frizz Mousse. It features a weightless, alcohol-free formula made to define, mold, and hold textured hair. This rich, conditioning mousse provides curl-clumping definition and style sculpting without leaving the hair crunchy. It leaves all hair textures feeling soft and shiny, for long lasting curls that remain frizz-free for days.
Herbal Essences Strong Hold Curl Scrunching Gel with Frizz Control is an excellent styling product to make straight hair curly. Not only does it give strong hold to keep curls in place all day, it also provides protection from frizz and humidity. Just work a small amount of gel into damp hair to shape your curls, then air dry or diffuse with low heat.
Pantene Curl Definition Mix-In + Shea is a unique curl cream you can add to other products like conditioner to further encourage curls. No matter the texture, you can unlock moisturized, bouncy hair that looks like you just left the salon.
If you prefer a spray to help encourage your curls, this is it. Get waves that wow and curls that pop with Aussie Sprunch Non-Aerosol Hair Spray. It helps define your texture and enhances your hair’s twists and twirls. Its medium hold gives your hair definition for 24 hours. Use this hair volume spray to finish your look and lock in your curly style.
If you have extremely straight hair or don’t want to rely on your natural texture to make your hair curly, hot tools are an excellent styling option to make straight hair curly. You can get quick and easy curls using a traditional curling iron, or opt for a curling wand to give a more tapered, natural-looking curl. You can also use a flat iron to create curls in the hair by wrapping small sections around the iron instead of dragging the iron down each section as you would to straighten it. If you do use a hot tool to style your curls, it’s imperative that you use a heat protectant to ensure your hair stays looking healthy. Aussie’s Total Miracle Heat Protecting Spray is a great choice. It acts as a barrier between your hair and the intense heat—so all of that curling won’t dry out or damage your hair.
