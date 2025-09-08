The Evolution of ‘90s Haircut Styles From Grunge to Glam

The 1990s were a time of dramatic contrasts in fashion, music and beauty. Hair trends reflected the cultural shifts of the decade, starting with grunge-inspired looks that rejected traditional and ending with polished, red carpet styles embraced by pop stars and celebrities.

From the raw and rebellious to sleek and glamorous, ‘90s hairstyles changed with the times and continue to shape beauty trends today. In this article, we’ll explore how ‘90s hairstyles evolved, how they’re influencing modern looks and why they’re making a major comeback.