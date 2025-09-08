The Ultimate Guide to Blow Dryer Diffusers

You don’t need curls to experience the benefits of diffuser. In fact, diffusers can add great texture and body to naturally straight hair. Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to use a diffuser on straight hair:

Step 1: Start with damp hair. Gently towel dry, then apply a heat protectant and a volumizing mousse.

Step 2: Section your hair into manageable pieces using clips or ties.

Step 3: Attach the diffuser to your blow dryer and set it to low or medium heat.

Step 4: Flip your head upside down or tilt to the side, and place small sections of hair into the diffuser bowl.

Step 5: Lift the diffuser up toward your scalp and hold for a few seconds before moving to the next section.

Step 6: Scrunch gently with your hands as you go to encourage waves.