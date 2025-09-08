What Type of Hair Do I Have?
Knowing your hair type can help you maintain and take care of it. Some hair does better with certain types of products, so being able to answer the question “what is my hair type?” can save you a lot of trouble.
Take a look at the most common hair types and their common features, as well as struggles you might encounter with each type of hair.
There are four types of hair that may describe your hair type, and each of these types may lead to different types of health regarding your cuticle and scalp. The main four hair types include:
Read on to learn the differences and help you determine what describes your hair best!
The characteristics that make up straight hair include having a closed cuticle that is also round in nature, which gives your hair a straight look overall. Because the cuticle is closed, it is more likely to lock out water, moisture, and product. This can be great if you’re looking to avoid product build up, but it can be frustrating because hair may be prone to other issues such as:
Adding volume to your hair can be more of a challenge when hair is straight, especially because many products also help add texture such as waves or curls and may not be as successful with straight hair. Using products that help make hair manageable and add dimension, such as texturizing spray or mousse, can help you choose a style all your own. Tools like curling irons or blow dryers paired with the right kind of product can make the style you want possible.
The hair follicle among those with a wavy hair type is less round and flatter, similar to an oval shape. That being said, unlike straight hair, wavy hair is easier to manage and style, as it is more receptive to products and heat tools.
Definition and volume may be a challenge for those with wavy hair, but with the right products and techniques, you can’t go wrong with making your wavy hair look its best.
If you’re looking at the hair follicle from a curly-haired person under a microscope, the cross section of it would be a flatter oval than what a wavy-haired person has. This flat structure enables curly hair to become the shape that it is.
Like straight hair, people with curly hair usually have closed cuticles which resist water, moisture, and product. However, frizz and dry scalp are common issues associated with having curly hair because some curly-haired people may strip their hair of its natural oils too frequently.
Frizz can be common among the curly hair type, but using the right products to help with definition, frizz control, and locking in moisture can help curly hair look amazing no matter the weather conditions.
The flattest hair follicle type of all is characteristic of coily hair. A hair cuticle from this hair type often follows an S pattern and the hair may be many textures, including soft, wiry, or fine. Coily hair cuticles are also more open than other hair types and easily absorb water, moisture, and product. However, they may also lose moisture, which leads to dryness.
Products that lock in moisture, prevent frizz, and keep hair from accumulating build up will help coily hair retain its shape and stay healthy.
Knowing your hair type can help with styling, keeping it healthy, and addressing issues if they arise.
Still not sure what yours is? Try the HairCode quiz and find out!
