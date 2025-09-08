The characteristics that make up straight hair include having a closed cuticle that is also round in nature, which gives your hair a straight look overall. Because the cuticle is closed, it is more likely to lock out water, moisture, and product. This can be great if you’re looking to avoid product build up, but it can be frustrating because hair may be prone to other issues such as:

Flatness

Resistance to curling

Increased likelihood of oiliness

Adding volume to your hair can be more of a challenge when hair is straight, especially because many products also help add texture such as waves or curls and may not be as successful with straight hair. Using products that help make hair manageable and add dimension, such as texturizing spray or mousse, can help you choose a style all your own. Tools like curling irons or blow dryers paired with the right kind of product can make the style you want possible.