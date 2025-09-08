What are Babylights? Your Guide to Subtle Highlights

Babylights are a type of highlights and the major difference is that babylights use less hair to create a more subtle effect. Both babylights and highlights involve lightening pieces of the hair to create more dimension. Highlights can range from subtle (like babylights) to extremely dramatic (like chunky highlights). Chunky highlights are much less natural than babylights and use larger sections of hair that are then bleached. Babylights are typically applied in the same way as highlights, often carving out small sections of hair, then painting bleach on the hair and wrapping the sections of hair in foils, protecting the remaining hair from the bleach. You can also do highlights with a tinting cap, although this technique is not as popular in modern salons. Other techniques like balayage are similar to highlights, but typically skip the foils and offer a different, hand-painted effect.