What are Space Buns? Here’s How to Get The Trendy Look
Not sure what to wear to your next concert or festival? Space buns will be your new go-to style. When it comes to trendy hairstyles, this is one of the easiest to execute quickly. Even if you’re a beginner, this is a great style to try because it looks great even when it’s messy and undone. Whether you're getting ready for Coachella, a themed party, or you just want to switch up your everyday look, space buns are a fun choice. Read on to learn more about the space buns hairstyle and how you can recreate it at home!
Space buns are a hairstyle where the hair is divided into two sections and styled into two buns, usually positioned on the top or sides of the head. Think of it like pigtails, but with buns instead of ponytails.
This look originated with Princess Leia’s look in Star Wars, but has since been adapted and popularized by pop stars and festival-goers. Festival hairstyles often feature creative variations of space buns because they're both practical and stylish. They keep your hair off your face while giving your look a bold look, perfect for an all-day (or all-night) event.
A great thing about space buns is that they work on almost any hair type and length, from straight to curly hair, and from short to long hair. They can be sleek and polished or messy and textured, depending on the vibe you're going for.
Now that you know the basics, it’s time to learn how to create the style. The best part about space buns is that they're surprisingly easy. Here's a simple step-by-step guide to help you get the perfect space buns.
Step 1: Part Your Hair
Starting with clean, dry hair, use a comb to create a straight center part, dividing your hair down the middle into two equal sections.
Step 2: Make Two High Ponytails
Gather each section of hair into a high ponytail on either side of your head. The higher you position your ponytails, the more dramatic your space buns will look. Secure each ponytail tightly with a hair elastic.
Step 3: Twist
Take one ponytail and twist it around itself to form a bun shape. Wrap the twisted hair around the base of the ponytail and secure it with another elastic or bobby pins. Repeat on the other side. For a messy space bun look, don't worry about making them perfectly even or tight.
Step 4: Secure
Use extra bobby pins to secure any loose pieces and to shape your buns as desired. Finish with a strong-hold hairspray to keep your space buns in place all day (or night) long.
Pro tip: Add glitter, clips, braids, or other hair accessories to add even more flair to your space buns!
