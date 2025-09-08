What are Space Buns? Here’s How to Get The Trendy Look

Space buns are a hairstyle where the hair is divided into two sections and styled into two buns, usually positioned on the top or sides of the head. Think of it like pigtails, but with buns instead of ponytails.

This look originated with Princess Leia’s look in Star Wars, but has since been adapted and popularized by pop stars and festival-goers. Festival hairstyles often feature creative variations of space buns because they're both practical and stylish. They keep your hair off your face while giving your look a bold look, perfect for an all-day (or all-night) event.

A great thing about space buns is that they work on almost any hair type and length, from straight to curly hair, and from short to long hair. They can be sleek and polished or messy and textured, depending on the vibe you're going for.