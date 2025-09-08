Exploring Type 1b Hair: Features and Maintenance
Understanding our strands is the key to unlocking the ability to keep our hair looking and feeling its best. Like all hair types, 1b hair has special needs, especially when it comes to styling and moisture. Learn common concerns with type 1b hair, products that work great with this hair type, and get to the root of what 1b hair is.
While not stick-straight (that would be 1a hair), 1b hair falls straight from the root to the middle of the hair, where it might start to appear slightly wavy. It tends to be soft, with mostly fine strands, and when it’s healthy, looks shiny and smooth.
It's important to note that this article focuses on 1b hair type rather than 1b hair color. The hair type scale offers invaluable insights into the texture, curl pattern, and structure of your hair, but please note that this article does not specifically cover tips related to the nuances of the 1b hair color.
1b hair is easy to manage in many ways: it doesn’t tend to get frizzy like thicker or curlier hair can, but it has enough body to hold a curl, unlike straighter hair types. But it’s not all smooth sailing: 1b hair tends to get dirty fast at the roots, while the ends can look and feel dry. Even a little product can weigh down these locks and make them fall flat, so it’s important to find formulas that bring body and hydration without extra weight. 1b hair is also one of the finer hair types, meaning it’s prone to breakage, so if you’ve got this hair type, give your strands a little TLC with gentle strokes with a brush and a light hand when it comes to heat tools.
The wash routine for 1b hair is a bit of a balancing act: shampoo it too much, the strands are more prone to breakage, and the ends can get dry. Shampoo too little, you get greasy roots. While all hair is different, generally 1b hair should be washed every 1-3 days, with cool water as opposed to hot to keep that shine. Condition after every shampoo from the mid-strand down, paying special attention to the ends. If your ends are feeling particularly dry, or you’ve noticed split ends, incorporate a hydrating mask into your routine once a week, or a leave-in conditioner.
While not naturally curly or voluminous, 1b hair can hold a curl and volume well – with the right products. To style 1b hair, thoroughly protect those delicate strands with a heat protectant, then use a volumizer, texturizer, or smoothing product, depending on what look you’re after. Look for products that won’t weigh down your strands – words like lightweight, oil-free, or made for fine hair.
To ensure 1b hair stays looking and feeling healthy, try to keep the heat styling to a minimum: these delicate strands need a gentle hand.
When you unlock your hair’s secrets, you unlock its full potential. Take the HairCode quiz to learn more about 1b hair, and all hair types.
