While not stick-straight (that would be 1a hair), 1b hair falls straight from the root to the middle of the hair, where it might start to appear slightly wavy. It tends to be soft, with mostly fine strands, and when it’s healthy, looks shiny and smooth.

It's important to note that this article focuses on 1b hair type rather than 1b hair color. The hair type scale offers invaluable insights into the texture, curl pattern, and structure of your hair, but please note that this article does not specifically cover tips related to the nuances of the 1b hair color.