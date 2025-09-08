Before we get into caring for 1C hair, let’s discuss what it is. There are 4 types of hair: 1 (straight), 2 (wavy), 3 (curly), and 4 (coily). Within each type of hair are subtypes A, B, and C. 1A is the straightest hair type, 4C is the coiliest. Check out our Hair Texture Chart to see where you land.

It can be challenging to know whether you have type 1C hair or type 2A hair. The easiest way to tell is by rolling a strand of your hair between your fingers: Is it thick enough to feel the texture? Then you probably have 1C hair. If it’s too fine to feel, or you barely feel it, you likely have 2A hair.