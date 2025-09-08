Characteristics of Type 1C Hair
Hello, beachy waves! While all type 1 hair is considered straight, type 1C has a little bit of personality in the form of gentle movement that tends to start at the mid-length and gets more noticeable at the ends. While this can make for effortless easy style, it can also be prone to flatness near the roots and dryness at the ends. But with the right style and products, you can make your 1C strands glossy, wavy, and gorgeous.
Before we get into caring for 1C hair, let’s discuss what it is. There are 4 types of hair: 1 (straight), 2 (wavy), 3 (curly), and 4 (coily). Within each type of hair are subtypes A, B, and C. 1A is the straightest hair type, 4C is the coiliest. Check out our Hair Texture Chart to see where you land.
It can be challenging to know whether you have type 1C hair or type 2A hair. The easiest way to tell is by rolling a strand of your hair between your fingers: Is it thick enough to feel the texture? Then you probably have 1C hair. If it’s too fine to feel, or you barely feel it, you likely have 2A hair.
Shampoo: While all hair is unique, 1C hair tends to be thick and coarse, meaning you shouldn’t shampoo more than 2 or 3 times a week because your hair craves your natural oils.
Condition: 1C hair tends to be oily near the scalp and dry at the ends. Pick a moisturizing conditioner, but only use it on the mid-shaft through ends to give your hair that glossy, silky feel.
Treat: If your hair tends to be flat near the scalp, add a volumizing treatment at the roots before you style.
One of the great things about 1C hair is how easy to style it is. You can tousle, air-dry, and go, or use hot tools to make your hair stick-straight or give yourself big curls, or give yourself anything from a high ponytail to loose braids. Really, there’s no style 1C hair can’t do. Just make sure you don’t overstress your hair with heat and add frizz protection at the end of your routine, and you’ll be good to go.
