What Is Co-Washing and Why It’s Trending
Discover the benefits of co-washing for maintaining moisture and enhancing curls. Learn how this gentle cleansing method supports healthier, softer hair without stripping natural oils.
Co-washing for the hair or “conditioner washing,” is a hair care method in which conditioner is used to cleanse the hair rather than traditional shampoo. Made popular by textured hair girlies with dry, curly, type 4 hair, this nourishing sensation is creating buzz as the go-to for a gentler alternative to shampooing, which when done too frequently, can strip your hair and scalp of its natural oils. Co-washing boosts and maintains moisture balance while still removing dirt, residue, and product buildup.
Because traditional shampoos often contain sulfates and harsh surfactants that strip the hair of its natural oils, co-washing is a welcomed alternative—especially for individuals with naturally curly hair or coils that tend to be drier and need consistent added moisture. Co-washing mildly cleanses using emollients found in conditioners to remove buildup and impurities without compromising the moisture balance.
To cleanse using the conditioner washing method, apply a generous amount of a co-wash product or conditioner directly to the scalp. Massage thoroughly for a few minutes to help break down buildup and promote healthy circulation. Work the product from the scalp through the lengths of your hair, then rinse well. Repeat the process if needed to ensure the scalp feels clean and fresh. Use a strengthening conditioner like Mielle, Rosemary Mint Strengthening Conditioner which is infused with biotin and also helps soften, detangle and moisturize.
While traditional shampooing has its place, co-washing remains a strong contender due to its wonderful benefits and impact on overall hair health. Conditioner washing helps retain moisture by preserving sebum (our hair’s natural moisturizer), which helps to reduce dryness and tame frizz. It also aids in reducing breakage. With its regular conditioning and hydrating co-washed hair has better elasticity which minimizes mechanical breakage, especially when detangling. Try this creamy Aussie, Miracle Coils Hydrating Conditioner to quench curls for softer, smoother, healthier hair.
Co-washing also helps enhance natural curl patterns. Keeping hair hydrated minimizes puffiness, and makes curls pop. Curl definition is one more amazing reason to love a good co-wash. Lastly, since co-washing doesn’t strip the hair, it’s for “frequent washers” who need to wash their hair several times per week. Herbal Essences, Coconut Oil Hydrate Conditioner to deeply nourish for silky, soft moisturized hair.
Co-washing has perks for any hair type, but it is most beneficial for:
Though people with fine, straight, or oily hair may find co-washing beneficial, it may be too heavy or residue-forming for their hair types. Alternating between co-washing and a gentle sulfate-free shampoo is probably a better choice.
For hair types that thrive with added moisture, co-washing is a fabulous alternative to traditional shampooing. Incorporating a co-washing routine not only infuses mega moisture but also helps support healthier, softer, and more manageable hair––minus the drying effects of shampoo.
When you unlock your hair’s secrets, you unlock its full potential. Take the HairCode quiz to learn more about 1b hair, and all hair types.
