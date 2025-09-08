What Is Co-Washing and Why It’s Trending

While traditional shampooing has its place, co-washing remains a strong contender due to its wonderful benefits and impact on overall hair health. Conditioner washing helps retain moisture by preserving sebum (our hair’s natural moisturizer), which helps to reduce dryness and tame frizz. It also aids in reducing breakage. With its regular conditioning and hydrating co-washed hair has better elasticity which minimizes mechanical breakage, especially when detangling. Try this creamy Aussie, Miracle Coils Hydrating Conditioner to quench curls for softer, smoother, healthier hair.

Co-washing also helps enhance natural curl patterns. Keeping hair hydrated minimizes puffiness, and makes curls pop. Curl definition is one more amazing reason to love a good co-wash. Lastly, since co-washing doesn’t strip the hair, it’s for “frequent washers” who need to wash their hair several times per week. Herbal Essences, Coconut Oil Hydrate Conditioner to deeply nourish for silky, soft moisturized hair.