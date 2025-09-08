What Is Heat Protectant for Hair and Why You Should Use It

From blow-drying to flat-ironing, heat styling tools are a daily essential for many, but they can do serious damage to your hair if you're not careful. That’s where heat protectants come in. These products create a protective barrier between your hair and high temperatures, helping to reduce breakage, dryness and long-term damage. If you regularly style your hair with heat, now is the time to make heat protection a non-negotiable step in your routine. Read on to learn how it works, what to look for and which products actually deliver.