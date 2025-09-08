Discovering Type 4a Hair: Characteristics and Care Tips
Curly, voluminous, and attention-grabbing, there’s no doubt that 4a hair is naturally gorgeous. Whether you’ve just started your natural hair journey or you’ve been rocking your 4a coils for years, we’ve got the tips for how to keep your 4a hair type looking and feeling amazing.
The key to understanding hair types is understanding hair structure. 4a hair, like all 4 type hair, is comprised of coily strands. It has a defined s-shape curl and doesn’t shrink as much as other 4 hair types, nor does it tangle as easily, meaning it’s easier to grow those strands long and strong. It has plenty of volume, and with the right products, you can make these gravity-defying curls pop.
It's important to note that this article focuses on 4a hair type rather than 4a hair color. The hair type scale offers invaluable insights into the texture, curl pattern, and structure of your hair, but please note that this article does not specifically cover tips related to the nuances of the 4a hair color.
The key to keeping type 4a hair looking and feeling its best is to protect, detangle, and nourish. These strands can tend toward dryness, which in turn makes them more fragile, so the key to healthy 4a hair starts from the root. Here are some tips.
4a hair, like all 4 hair, doesn’t need to be washed every day – doing so can strip it of the natural oils that keep it shiny and healthy-looking. When you do wash, choose a nourishing shampoo that doesn’t strip strands, and follow with a deep conditioner. To show your strands extra love, use a hair mask in place of a conditioner, and leave it on for 30 minutes.
Skip the lightweight ingredients and reach for the oils, conditioners, moisturizers – anything rich and buttery that will add moisture to your locks. Your curls can handle the weight. Hair oil and leave-in moisturizers will do wonders for your hair type and use protective styles as often as possible to keep those coils free from damage.
Wrap your hair in a silk bonnet or scarf while you sleep so you won’t crush your curls or cause additional damage from rubbing on the pillow. This also helps cut down on styling time in the morning.
4a hair doesn’t need heat to look gorgeous. From loose coils to dramatic updos, this hair can hold its own. Give it a little help in the form of gel or mousse and style it however you like and opt for protective styles often to keep those strands strong.
When you unlock your hair’s secrets, you unlock its full potential. Take the HairCode quiz to learn more about 4a hair, and all hair types.
What is 4b Hair: The Science Behind the Strand
Your hair type dictates your style and how you care for it, so knowing your hair type can help you determine the right k...
read more
What is 4c Hair: The Science Behind the Strand
Your hair type dictates your style and how you maintain your hair, so knowing your hair type can provide a lot of insigh...
read more