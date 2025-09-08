The key to understanding hair types is understanding hair structure. 4a hair, like all 4 type hair, is comprised of coily strands. It has a defined s-shape curl and doesn’t shrink as much as other 4 hair types, nor does it tangle as easily, meaning it’s easier to grow those strands long and strong. It has plenty of volume, and with the right products, you can make these gravity-defying curls pop.

It's important to note that this article focuses on 4a hair type rather than 4a hair color. The hair type scale offers invaluable insights into the texture, curl pattern, and structure of your hair, but please note that this article does not specifically cover tips related to the nuances of the 4a hair color.