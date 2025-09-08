Which Types of Hair Bangs Are Right for You? A Style Breakdown

Bangs can transform your look in an instant. Whether you're considering a subtle shift or a dramatic change, the right fringe can frame your face, highlight your features, and add a fresh edge to your hairstyle. But with so many styles to choose from, such as blunt, wispy, or curtain, it can be tough to know which bangs are right for you. This guide will break down the most popular types of hair bangs, how they suit different face shapes and hair textures, and what to consider before making the cut. Read on to find the perfect bang style for your hair type, face shape and lifestyle.