Your Guide to Different Types of Bangs
Discover the perfect bangs for your face shape with our comprehensive guide. From blunt to wispy, find the style that suits you best and transforms your look effortlessly.
Adding bangs to your hair is a super easy way to switch up your look without committing to a major haircut. With many different types of bangs to choose from, it might feel overwhelming if you don’t know where to start. The good news is, if you’re apprehensive about going too short with your bangs, you can always start with a longer length and work your way up gradually. You can even try face-framing layers and then transition to bangs!
What face shape looks good with bangs? Anyone can rock them, it’s just a matter of finding the best style to suit your face shape and flatter your features. Luckily, there are styles that work for everyone. Oval faces, for example, can typically pull off any type of bangs. Round and heart-shaped faces look great with longer, side-swept bangs that create angles in the forehead area, adding balance. Square faces benefit from softer, wispy bangs because they help balance strong jawlines.
Ready to find your new look? Read on for a breakdown on all of the different types of bangs, from bold and blunt to soft and wispy.
Blunt bangs are probably the most traditional style that comes to mind when you envision bangs. They’re typically cut straight across and rest just at or below your eyebrows. These are great for straight hair especially and can be styled sleek for a dramatic look.
Side bangs are very versatile as you can sweep them in different directions to change up your look. These are a great style of bangs for those with fuller foreheads. They’re also a great option for those who want to try bangs without going too short.
Curtain bangs have a classic, retro-chic look, but they’re extremely on-trend right now, too. They’re typically worn parted down the middle and they frame the face like curtains, then gradually blend in with the rest of the hair. They work on any face shape, but are especially flattering on oval and heart-shaped faces.
Micro bangs are little bangs that make a big statement. Probably the most dramatic look on the list, micro bangs are cut significantly shorter than traditional bangs, giving a much edgier effect than different types of bangs.
Wispy bangs give a softer, more romantic look. These bangs are typically thinned out with scissors, making them appear less dense than other heavier types like blunt bangs. They’re a great way to help soften sharp features on any face shape.
Arched bangs are cut to follow the natural curve of the forehead. They’re fuller in the middle and gradually taper off toward the sides, adding balance and softness to the face. Arched bangs are a great choice for those with round or square face shapes as this style can help to elongate and slim the face.
When you unlock your hair’s secrets, you unlock its full potential. Take the HairCode quiz to learn more about 1b hair, and all hair types.
How to Style a Short Bob with Layers and Bangs for Your Face Shape
Discover how to style a short bob with layers and bangs tailored to your face shape. Learn tips for round, oval, square,...
read more
Mini Bangs Are Back
Explore the resurgence of mini bangs for a bold, modern look. Learn styling tips for sleek, textured, curly, and side-sw...
read more