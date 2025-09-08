Your Guide to Different Types of Bangs

Adding bangs to your hair is a super easy way to switch up your look without committing to a major haircut. With many different types of bangs to choose from, it might feel overwhelming if you don’t know where to start. The good news is, if you’re apprehensive about going too short with your bangs, you can always start with a longer length and work your way up gradually. You can even try face-framing layers and then transition to bangs!

What face shape looks good with bangs? Anyone can rock them, it’s just a matter of finding the best style to suit your face shape and flatter your features. Luckily, there are styles that work for everyone. Oval faces, for example, can typically pull off any type of bangs. Round and heart-shaped faces look great with longer, side-swept bangs that create angles in the forehead area, adding balance. Square faces benefit from softer, wispy bangs because they help balance strong jawlines.

Ready to find your new look? Read on for a breakdown on all of the different types of bangs, from bold and blunt to soft and wispy.