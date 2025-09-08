Hang Loose

Your hair is a unique medium texture with clearly defined and more tightly drawn waves. Those locks stick more closely to the head and don't poof or bounce up. Your cuticles are open, meaning your hair can easily absorb and lose water, moisture, and product. Some frizziness up top is common, but luckily your waves are both defined and styleable.
Only shampoo your hair 3-4 times a week for a healthier mane. If you need a refresh between washes, add dry shampoo to your routine.
While your hair is still damp, twist or scrunch your hair in one-inch sections to keep your waves windy.
Shower, shampoo and condition with warm water, then follow with a cold-water rinse to seal your cuticles and add shine to your hair.
After your shower, apply a nourishing leave-in product on your tress, based on its current condition.
Because definition is a top priority for wavy hair, create a finished look by simply picking a few pieces at random to curl.
The journey to no more bad hair days starts here.Take the Quiz now!