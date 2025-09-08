Shore Thing

Your hair is coarse with waves so tightly drawn that they whirl around themselves, forming loose spiral "curls". Those locks have bounce and volume.Your cuticles are closed, meaning they lock out a lot of water, moisture, and product from your hair. Frizz is your archenemy and styling can be a challenge, but many people aspire to style their hair the way yours naturally falls.
Frizz is your archenemy. Try moisturizing your locks regularly with a leave-in conditioner to keep the puff down.
When blow drying, it is critical that your waves aren’t being pulled on. This means flipping your head upside down or leaning your head to one side while blow drying with a diffuser to reduce the effects of gravity on your mane.
Avoid styling products that make your hair feel crunchy. If you use a hair product that makes your curls crispy, gently scrunch with your fingers to break the cast of the product, but don’t break the twirl.
When styling, finish your fierce waves with a hair volumizer to keep your hair full and reduce frizz.
The fun thing about your waves is that each day is different! Learn to embrace this rather than forcing a look while styling to express your most authentic self.
