Your hair is shiny and straight with a unique medium texture, creating some natural body and better ability to hold a curl than other straight hair types. Your cuticles are open, meaning your hair can easily absorb and lose water, moisture, and product. Oiliness may be an issue, but holding a style is easier for you than other straight types.
Because oily hair brings you despair, use dry shampoo between washes to absorb your excess grease and keep your hair looking first day fresh.
Apply texturizing spray or volumizing mousse to the roots of your hair before styling to maximize your volume.
To prevent frizzing and hair breakage while styling, apply a heat protectant and use your hot styling tool on a low to medium temperature. High heat will damage your straight streaks.
Once every two weeks, use a detoxifying shampoo to get rid of the oils that make your hair look flat and greasy.
Give your hair the extra volume, movement and versatility it needs by adding layers to your haircut.
