Uptown Twirl

Your hair is a voluptuous medium/coarse with a relatively tighter curl pattern. Your locks are drier than others as natural oils from your scalp don't easily travel to the end of your hair strands. Your cuticles are open, meaning your hair can easily absorb and lose water, moisture, and product. Frizz is a common issue, but you can achieve great curl definition.
Because your hair is highly textured, make deep conditioning part of your routine to add moisture and strength back into your curls.
Sulfates and silicones may temporarily reduce your frizz but overtime can lead to hair breakage. Instead, try to use only sulfate-free and silicone-free products to prevent damaged hair.
Apply styling gel while your hair is wet to get definition without the frizz.
When your hair is naturally moisturized and hydrated, your curls will behave better. Stick to the necessities and choose products that play up your strands’ strengths.
At night, pull your hair into a pineapple ponytail and sleep on a silk pillowcase to maintain your fabulous mane. If you need extra moisture, use a leave-in conditioner or lightweight oil to keep your curls coiffed.
The journey to no more bad hair days starts here.Take the Quiz now!