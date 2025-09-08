Uptown Twirl
Uptown Twirl
Uptown Twirl
Uptown Twirl
Uptown Twirl
UPTOWNTWIRLlogo

Your hair is a voluptuous medium/coarse with a relatively tighter curl pattern. Your locks are drier than others as natural oils from your scalp don't easily travel to the end of your hair strands. Your cuticles are open, meaning your hair can easily absorb and lose water, moisture, and product. Frizz is a common issue, but you can achieve great curl definition.

TIPS FOR YOUR BEST LOOKING 3B 1H CURLY HAIR

uptowntwirl (1)

TIPS FOR YOUR BEST LOOKING 3B 1H CURLY HAIR

city-sleek-1
TEXTURE! TEXTURE! READ ALL ABOUT IT!
 

Because your hair is highly textured, make deep conditioning part of your routine to add moisture and strength back into your curls.

city-sleek-2
INVESTIGATE INGREDIENTS!
 

Sulfates and silicones may temporarily reduce your frizz but overtime can lead to hair breakage. Instead, try to use only sulfate-free and silicone-free products to prevent damaged hair.

city-sleek-3
BOMBSHELL GEL!
 

Apply styling gel while your hair is wet to get definition without the frizz.

city-sleek-4
BEST BEHAVED!
 

When your hair is naturally moisturized and hydrated, your curls will behave better. Stick to the necessities and choose products that play up your strands’ strengths.

city-sleek-5
FINE-APPLE!
 

At night, pull your hair into a pineapple ponytail and sleep on a silk pillowcase to maintain your fabulous mane. If you need extra moisture, use a leave-in conditioner or lightweight oil to keep your curls coiffed.

The journey to no more bad hair days starts here.

Take the Quiz now!