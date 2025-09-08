What is 3b Hair: The Science Behind the Strand
Caring for your hair is vital to keep it healthy, with the style you want, for life. However, having some idea of your hair type, especially if you have curly hair, means taking extra steps to make sure it looks and feels the way you want it to as you care for it.
Learn what traits 3b hair commonly has and some issues you might encounter along the way.
It’s possible to have more than one curly hair type. However, if you primarily have 3b hair, you will notice you have a tighter curl pattern, with ringlets that are less S-shape in nature like some types of loose, wavy hair and more like tight springs. You may feel sometimes like your hair has a mind of its own, but there are definitely ways you can tame your tresses and keep them looking shiny.
It's important to note that this article focuses on 3b hair type rather than 3b hair color. The hair type scale offers invaluable insights into the texture, curl pattern, and structure of your hair, but please note that this article does not specifically cover tips related to the nuances of the 3b hair color.
Some common characteristics that make up 3b hair include hair that has a medium to coarse texture with defined ringlets, is prone to dryness, may tend to be frizzy, and has body and movement. Your hair will no doubt turn heads as you care for it, so be sure to read the tips below and make your 3b hair the best it can be.
Your hair care routine starts with cleansing, and for 3b hair, that means remembering to use products that don’t dry out hair, cause frizz, or lead to product buildup. Avoid shampoos with silicone and sulfates, as these can block moisture from getting to the hair shaft.
Since 3b hair often needs additional moisture, you can use oils to hydrate hair and scalp, as well as leave-in conditioners to make sure each strand is hydrated.
Check out even more tips for dealing with common 3b hair type problems!
Unfortunately for those with 3b hair, frizz is a common occurrence and can occur for many reasons, including environmental conditions.
When styling 3b hair, make sure you’re adding in product while hair is still damp, then it’s hands off for the rest of the day. The more you touch 3b hair, the more likely you are to have frizz, so be sure to refrain from twirling hair or trying to rework your style.
If you need to detangle, do so while hair is wet and use a wide-tooth comb to avoid breakage. If you attempt to brush hair while it’s dry, you’re guaranteed to have frizz and to ruin your curl pattern.
It’s possible to have too much of a good thing, including products you love to use in your hair. Product buildup is preventable but can occur if the products you put in your hair are not thoroughly removed during the cleansing process. It might appear like itchy flakes in the hair, but other side effects of product buildup you may also see include that hair starts to look dull, dry, and lifeless.
Be sure to evaluate the ingredients in the products you use on a regular basis to make sure they don’t contribute to product buildup. In addition, thoroughly clean hair using the right kind of shampoo for your hair type to remove products and avoid buildup when you can.
Those with 3b hair have closed cuticles, meaning moisture is often locked out. This can be frustrating because it also means it’s hard to lock in moisture, so caring for dry hair takes a little bit more work.
If you have 3b hair, extra hydration is important. Using natural oils such as products with argan oil can be helpful not only for improved moisture, but to cut down on frizz.
Along with using oils to hydrate hair, keep leave-in conditioner on hand to smooth hair and keep it looking great.
Want an additional infusion of moisture? Each month, use a hair mask to boost your hydration habit and keep your hair hydrated.
Love your 3b hair type but need more advice on the right products for it? Take our quiz to find out what will work for you!
