Understanding Type 3a Hair: Characteristics and Care
Spring, loopy, and beautiful, type 3a curly hair is defined by big loose ringlets that, when cared for correctly, have serious impact. Because curls can feel like they have a mind of their own, it’s important to get the right routine and products in place to keep those curls defined, while protecting your strands from dryness and damage. Read on to learn what type 3a hair is and how to care for it.
The 3 in type 3a hair means these strands are curly, not wavy like type 2, or coily like type 4. Type 3a hair has loosely curled strands that are s shaped, whereas type 3b and 3c are both tighter and springier. Type 3a hair tends to have fine to medium strands, we can be delicate and dry and can suffer from breakage.
If you’re unsure whether your strands are 3a, 3b, or 3c, an easy test is the curl size test. Take a curl and wrap it around a piece of sidewalk chalk, a permanent marker, and a pencil. If your curl fits the sidewalk chalk best, you’re mostly likely working with type 3a. (If your curl fits a marker best, you might be 3b hair, and if it fits the pencil, 3c hair.)
When it comes to type 3a hair, the name of the game is volume and nourishment. While type 3a curls tend to be big and gorgeous, their loose nature can make them fall flat. And, like all curls and coils, they can suffer from dryness because natural oils have a difficult time traveling down a curl shape, leading to oiliness at the roots and breakage at the ends.
It doesn’t take much to make this hair type really pop, and the right products can make all the difference.
To nourish 3a curls, always use a hydrating shampoo that won’t strip the natural oils from your hair. Follow with a conditioner, focusing on the middle of the strand and ends. You can also opt for a deep conditioner when your strands feel particularly dry. Before styling, use leave-in conditioner or hair oil, and always use a heat protectant if using heating tools to protect your strands.
To help your hair have beautiful bounce, use a volumizing spray or mousse at the roots. Massage carefully, as you don’t want to disrupt your curls. If drying with a blow dryer, use a diffuser to carefully catch and lift the curls as you dry, pushing them toward your scalp.
When you unlock your hair’s secrets, you unlock its full potential. Take the HairCode quiz to learn more about 3a hair, and all hair types.
