The 3 in type 3a hair means these strands are curly, not wavy like type 2, or coily like type 4. Type 3a hair has loosely curled strands that are s shaped, whereas type 3b and 3c are both tighter and springier. Type 3a hair tends to have fine to medium strands, we can be delicate and dry and can suffer from breakage.

If you’re unsure whether your strands are 3a, 3b, or 3c, an easy test is the curl size test. Take a curl and wrap it around a piece of sidewalk chalk, a permanent marker, and a pencil. If your curl fits the sidewalk chalk best, you’re mostly likely working with type 3a. (If your curl fits a marker best, you might be 3b hair, and if it fits the pencil, 3c hair.)