4c hair shares many characteristics with 4b hair but there are differences. For instance, both 4b and 4c hair have open cuticles meaning that hair can both absorb moisture and products well but also lose moisture and struggle to retain shape after using other products.

4c hair, however, differs in that the zig-zag curl pattern may be so tight that it’s not noticeable to the eye, meaning it lacks the definition of 4b hair. While it may have a wide variety of possible textures, from fine or thin to soft or coarse, a common trait of 4c hair is that it is the most fragile hair type, so extra care must be taken when maintaining it.

It's important to note that this article focuses on 4c hair type rather than 4c hair color. The hair type scale offers invaluable insights into the texture, curl pattern, and structure of your hair, but please note that this article does not specifically cover tips related to the nuances of the 4c hair color.