Top Products for Repairing Dry, Damaged Hair
Whether you spent all summer on the beach with the wind whipping your hair, you love to style with hot tools, or you’ve just got delicate strands that are susceptible to breakage, so many of us deal with damage to our hair. The key to unlocking healthy, shiny hair starts with picking products that will nourish and protect our strands, like the ones below.
If you’re dealing with dryness and damage, the last thing you want is a shampoo that strips your hair of the natural oils it’s craving. Look for a nourishing shampoo that gently cleanses your scalp and strands, like Herbal Essences Hemp Oil Sulfate-Free Frizz Control Shampoo.
We can’t overstate the importance of getting a good nourishing conditioner to repair damaged hair. You’ll want to look for products that deeply nourish without weighing down your strands, like the shampoo above’s companion, Herbal Essences Hemp Oil Sulfate-Free Frizz Control Conditioner.
Once a week – or more if you’re dealing with serious damage – swap your regular conditioner for a deep conditioner like Pantene Miracle Rescue Intensive Bond Repair Mask, which melts away damage and build bonds for strength against breakage.
After you shower and before you style, add in a leave-in conditioner to your routine to add even more moisture and nourishment. Leave-in conditioners, like Pantene Miracle Rescue 10-in-1 Leave-in Conditioning Spray don’t just repair damage, they can also help strengthen against future breakage – plus, this one softens and smooths.
After you style your hair, give it a little extra nourishment in the form of a hydrating treatment. You’ll want to look for a product that provides rich moisture to soften hair and tames frizz, like Pantene Gold Series Hydrating Butter-Crème.
Not sure what products would be best for your dry or damaged hair? Take Our Quiz and we’ll give you a tailored routine! Plus, learn more about the science behind the strands at our Tips & Tricks.
