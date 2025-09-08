We can’t overstate the importance of getting a good nourishing conditioner to repair damaged hair. You’ll want to look for products that deeply nourish without weighing down your strands, like the shampoo above’s companion, Herbal Essences Hemp Oil Sulfate-Free Frizz Control Conditioner.

Once a week – or more if you’re dealing with serious damage – swap your regular conditioner for a deep conditioner like Pantene Miracle Rescue Intensive Bond Repair Mask, which melts away damage and build bonds for strength against breakage.